Frost Radar (TM) honours Tata Communications with #1 position in APAC Managed SD-WAN services

Benchmarked as Growth and Innovation Leader

SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, announces that Frost & Sullivan in its report, Frost Radar™ 2021 has honoured the Company with the title of 'Growth and Innovation leader' and overall 'leader' position in the APAC Region for managed SD-WAN services market. The report focuses on leading telco providers that have full-fledged managed SD-WAN offerings in the market.

Frost Radar report states that Tata Communications caters to the growing need for SD-WAN through its comprehensive portfolio by providing a multi-vendor, network-agnostic managed services model. Tata Communications has built capabilities to enhance its customer experience by offering a dedicated team that can review SD-WAN deployments, and take corrective measures as required. Customers have access to the virtual lab for on-demand proof of concepts, demonstrations, and SD-WAN testing. To further enhance SD-WAN capabilities and meet evolving customer needs, Tata Communications has been investing in Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning, natural language processing, network function proximity services, and universal customer premise equipment.

"Tata Communications comprehensive portfolio of managed SD-WAN has allowed it to establish a strong presence in Asia-Pacific. It offers managed SD-WAN services to verticals ranging from healthcare to manufacturing and BFSI. With a focus on innovation, enhanced security features, a wide choice of deployment options, and a strong partner ecosystem, the company offers a superior and uniquely extensive range of SD-WAN solutions in the market." - Divya Prasad, Senior Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan.

"We are honoured to be recognised as a 'Growth and Innovation Leader' by Frost Radar™ and our #1 position in the APAC managed SD-WAN services market is a true reflection of our focus in partnering with enterprises to rapidly scale up their digital transformation," said Srinivasan CR, Chief Digital Officer, Tata Communications. "As a digital ecosystem enabler, we have developed strong capabilities to support enterprises with their specific requirements without compromising on security and reliability."

As per the report by Frost & Sullivan, the Managed SD-WAN services market is growing at a CAGR of 43% and is estimated to be US$1.2 billion by 2025 in the APAC region.

For more information on this recognition, please click here