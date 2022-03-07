Frost & Sullivan and TERI to Recognize Indian Organizations Embedding Sustainability with Economic Value Creation at its Sustainability 4.0 Awards 2022

For the first time, Frost & Sullivan and TERI to bring in sustainable healthcare organizations under its India Sustainability 4.0 Awards umbrella

MUMBAI, India, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 13th edition of Frost & Sullivan and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI)'s Sustainability 4.0 Awards is scheduled for Dec. 20, 2022. These awards highlight the need for linkages between an organization's strategy, governance, and financial performance and the social, environmental, and economic context within which it operates.



Frost & Sullivan's Sustainability 4.0 Awards 2022

Sustainability 4.0 Awards help businesses make logical and sustainable decisions that ensure long-term stakeholder value while dealing with a complex and unprecedented brew of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks. The sustainability assessment framework emphasizes the four pillars of sustainability: Purpose, Partnership, Planet, and People.

Companies interested in participating in the Sustainability 4.0 Awards can submit their nominations by March 31, 2022; for more information, please visit https://www.frost.com/events/sustainability-awards/. For any queries or assistance, please contact Apoorv Anand at apoorv.anand@frost.com with your full name, company name, title, telephone number, and company e-mail address.

For the first time in the history of these awards, a new category has been introduced to honor healthcare companies—hospitals, healthcare organizations, and diagnostic labs—for their efforts in sustainable development and the well-being of the community. The winner of this category will walk away with the Sustainable Healthcare Organization of the Year award. This year's awards will be headlined by Sustainable Business of the Year and Sustainable Business of the Year – 1st Runner-up award categories. Other categories include the Jury Special Mention Awards, which will identify programs that are best-in-class, scalable, and replicable across industries, and the Safety Excellence Awards, which will recognize organizations across five key criteria: safety management, occupational health, and process, equipment, and behavioral safety.

Rahul Sharma, Director and Global Head, Manufacturing & Process Consulting Practice at Frost & Sullivan, said, "As India aims to have net-zero carbon emission by 2070, the private players from all sectors will need to do their bit. Frost & Sullivan and TERI have taken this mission to contribute to this aim by providing local and global benchmarks and best practices via the Sustainability 4.0 awards and assessment program. This year we would like to recognize the healthcare community, which has been at the forefront of keeping us safe during the trying times of the pandemic. This will be our way of saying 'thank you!'"

Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI, said, "In order for India to transition to low-carbon development and achieve our goal of net–zero emissions by 2070, we require a scale of transformation along a pathway never followed by other countries. Forward–thinking Indian businesses will have a critical impact on our success along this pathway. As we bounce back from the COVID–19 pandemic and businesses look to chart their strategies to enhance economic growth, we cannot afford to ignore the impacts of climate change and the threats it poses to our future economic growth. The TERI and Frost & Sullivan partnership looks to ensure that the first–movers of Indian industry in climate action become the pioneers to inspire action by many. The Sustainability 4.0 Awards aim to highlight and recognize business–led climate action initiatives. Through this, we aspire to have a larger number of Indian companies move toward structured sustainability programs that additively coalesce into an integral part of India's strategy towards a net–zero future."

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About TERI

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) is an independent, multi-dimensional research organization with capabilities in policy research, technology development, and implementation. Headquartered in New Delhi, TERI has regional centres and campuses in Gurugram, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Mumbai, Panaji, and Nainital, supported by a multi-disciplinary team of scientists, sociologists, economists, engineers, administrative professionals and state-of-the-art infrastructure. The TERI Council for Business Sustainability serves as the interface for its research work to be connected to the corporate world. Set up by TERI to recognize and promote sustainability leadership practices, the Council is a network of Indian business leaders working on a shared commitment to mainstream sustainability in business strategies and practices. To know more – connect with us.

Media Contacts:

For Frost & Sullivan:

Priya George, Corporat+e Communications

E: priyag@frost.com

For TERI:

P Anima, Media and Communications Lead

E: animap@teri.res.in

Sumit Bansal, Project Coordinator

E: sumit.bansal@teri.res.in

P: +91 1124682100