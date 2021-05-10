Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards Honors Asia-Pacific's Leading Companies

10 organizations recognized for their exemplary performance and valuable contributions in shaping new trends across Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards commend best-in-class companies that have accomplished innovative or disruptive breakthroughs in their industries and have continually demonstrated excellence.



Honored recipients include NEC Corporation, Mach7 Technologies, Cisco Systems, Xero Limited, NICE inContact, Telstra, PT Infomedia Nusantara, Morula IVF Indonesia, Viva Biotech Holdings, and INEX Innovate.

"My heartiest congratulations to these companies, whose vision served as the catalyst in generating first-class performance within their industries. I am confident they will continue to inspire and positively impact their industry through achievements in their respective fields," said Shivaji Das, Partner and Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology combined with extensive research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and benchmarking to shortlist deserving companies in each category. The selection process utilizes real-time performance indicators such as market share, revenue growth, customer acquisition, product/service value, and technology innovation, and the winners represent the best of the best in Asia-Pacific.

The 10 awards presented were segmented into global, regional, and national categories. Frost & Sullivan congratulates all recipients of the 2020 and 2021 Best Practices Awards.

Global & Regional Titles 2020 Global Biometrics in Security Market Growth Innovation & Leadership

Excellence Frost Radar Award NEC Corporation 2021 Global Enterprise Imaging Solutions Product Leadership Award Mach7 Technologies 2020 Asia-Pacific Email Security Vendor of the Year Cisco Systems 2021 Asia-Pacific SME Accounting Software Vendor of the Year Xero Limited Country Titles 2020 Australia Cloud Contact Center Growth Excellence Frost Radar Award NICE inContact 2021 Australia Cloud Infrastructure Services Company of the Year Telstra 2021 Indonesia Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Company of the Year PT Infomedia

Nusantara 2021 Indonesia In Vitro Fertility (IVF) Company of the Year Morula IVF Indonesia 2021 Greater China CRO Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Viva Biotech Holdings 2021 Singapore Women's Health Entrepreneurial Company of The Year (Clinical

Laboratories) INEX Innovate

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kala Mani. S.

Best Practices Awards Branding – Asia-Pacific

Email: kala.manis@frost.com

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1506376/frost_sullivan.jpg?p=medium600

Related Links :

http://www.frost.com