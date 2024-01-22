Frost & Sullivan co-published Recombinant Type XVII Collagen Whitepaper with Trautec

Collagen is widely present in human tissues and plays a crucial role in maintaining tissue structure and function.

Frost & Sullivan and Trautec has conducted extensive investigation across the recombinant type xvii collagen and recombinant type XVII collagen industry chain, and co-published Recombinant Type XVII Collagen Whitepaper, which focuses on the recombinant type xvii collagen and recombinant type XVII collagen industry in China as well as new growth opportunities. (To read the Recombinant Type XVII Collagen Whitepaper, go here：https://hub.frost.com/recombinant-type-xvii-collagen/ .)

Collagen is widely present in human tissues and plays a crucial role in maintaining tissue structure and function. Type XVII collagen, in particular, is a key component that links the cell's cytoskeleton to the basement membrane, thus contributing to the integrity of the skin. Recent research indicates that type XVII collagen is not only associated with skin diseases but is also a critical factor in regulating various stem cells and is related to aging phenotypes such as hair loss and graying. In the process of skin wound repair, type XVII collagen plays a vital role by influencing the migration, proliferation, and differentiation of stem cells. With the advancements in synthetic biology techniques, recombinant type XVII collagen can be produced, showing immense potential in the fields of skin repair and anti-aging as a novel therapeutic protein and anti-aging raw material.

Medical dressing and skincare products are the main sectors for type XVII collagen applications. Based on Frost & Sullivan's investigation and calculation, as the demand for skin repair grows, the market size of medical dressings in China has shown strong growth. The market size of medical dressings in China increased from 6.7 billion CNY in 2017 to 25.9 billion CNY in 2021 and is expected to reach 97.9 billion CNY in 2027. The market penetration of medical dressings based on recombinant collagen protein increased from 5.2% in 2017 to 18.5% in 2021, and it is projected to further rise to 26.1% by 2027. The market size of medical dressings based on recombinant collagen protein was 4.8 billion CNY in 2021 and is expected to increase to 25.5 billion CNY in 2027.

The application of bioactive ingredients has significantly propelled the growth of the functional skincare market in China over the past few years. Market size, measured by retail sales, escalated from CNY 13.3 billion in 2017 to CNY 30.8 billion in 2021, with projected growth to CNY 211.8 billion by 2027. Given the distinct advantages of recombinant collagen over collagen of animal origin, the penetration rate of collagen-based functional skincare products increased from 6.3% in 2017 to 14.9% in 2021, with expectations to reach 30.5% by 2027. The market size of recombinant collagen-based functional skincare products advanced from CNY 800 million in 2017 to CNY 4.6 billion in 2021, with projected growth to CNY 64.5 billion by 2027.

Trautec's research and production of Type XVII recombinant collagen has delivered unprecedent breakthroughs in the development and commercialization of this unique collagen, which will facilitate the further creation of innovative medical devices in relation to regenerative materials. Trautec was a key contributor to the YY/T1849 Recombinant Collagen (2022) industry standard and has submitted more than 60 patent applications related to its technology. In August 2022, Shiseido announced a significant investment of nearly 200 million CNY as the lead investor in Series A financing. This marks Shiseido's first investment in a Chinese company since entering the Chinese market. In September 2023, Trautec announced that it has completed a CNY 200 million ($27 million) Series B fundraise led by L Catterton, a leading global consumer-focused investment firm. Recently, Trautec announced for the first time that they have successfully expressed recombinant human type III collagen using yeast. This achievement includes the full-length sequence and triple helical structure, making Trauec the first in the industry to accomplish this. Trautec has patented multiple innovations and achieved large-scale production of high-quality Type I, II, III, and XVII SRHC with a low carbon footprint, and entered the US in 2022. It has also secured partnerships with more than 30 leading cosmetic and pharmaceutical companies.

Recombinant Type XVII Collagen Whitepaper highlights the following:

- Collagen (definition, function, structure, types, etc.);

- Type XVII Collagen (discovery, naming, structure, types, etc.);

- Recombinant Type XVII Collagen(advantages, industry standards, design, production, etc.);

- Recombinant Type XVII Collagen’s Biological Functionality(safety, cell adhesion, anti-wrinkle effect, anti-hair loss effect, etc.);

- Recombinant Type XVII Collagen’s Applications(protein replacement therapy, pharmaceutical products, skincare products, shampoo and hair care products, etc.);

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview of Collagen

a. Definition and Function of Collagen

b. The Distribution of Collagen in the Human Body

c. Structure of Collagen

d. Types of Collagen

2. Introduction to Type XVII Collagen

a. Discovery and Naming of Type XVII Collagen

b. Structure of Type XVII Collagen

c. The Existence Form of Type XVII Collagen

d. Distribution and Function of Type XVII Collagen

e. Type XVII Collagen Protein Interaction

f. The Relationship between Type XVII Collagen and Signal Pathways

3. The Relationship between XVII Collagen and Health and Diseases

a. The Role of Type XVII Collagen in the Autoimmune System

b. Type XVII Collagen and Cancer

c. Type XVII Collagen is a Key Factor in Maintaining Skin Homeostasis and Anti-aging

d. Type XVII Collagen is a Regulatory Factor for Wound Repair

4. Recombinant Type XVII Collagen

a. Differences between Recombinant and Animal Derived Collagen

b. Recombinant Collagen Meets Sustainable Development Goals

c. Expression System of Recombinant Collagen Protein

c. Advantages of Recombinant Collagen

e. Industry Standards for Recombinant Collagen

f. Design and Production of Recombinant XVII Collagen

5. Biological Functionality of Recombinant Type XVII Collagen

a. Safety

b. Cell Adhesion

c. Cell Migration Promoting Activity

d. Regulating Functional Genes Related to Hair Follicles and Skin Cells

e. Enhance the Ability to Resist Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS)

f. Anti Wrinkle Effect

g. Anti Hair Loss Effect

6. Applications of Recombinant Type XVII Collagen

a. Potential Applications in Protein Replacement Therapy

b. Application in Pharmaceutical Products

c. Application in Skincare Products

c. Application of Shampoo and Hair Care Products

