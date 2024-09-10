Frost & Sullivan grants the Global Biologics CDMO Technology Leadership Award to BiBo Pharma

The Frost & Sullivan Global Leadership Award recognizes enterprises' outstanding performance and exceptional achievements in areas such as technology innovation, market potential, customer service, branding, and others.

Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that the 18th Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) Summit and the 3rd New Investment Event (NIE 2024), was held in Shanghai from August 27 to 30, 2024, co-hosted by LeadLeo.

Based on research and analysis of the global CDMO market, as well as studies and evaluations of relevant companies in the industry, Frost & Sullivan has awarded BiBo Pharma the Global Biopharmaceutical CDMO Technology Leadership Award at the GIL Summit and NIE 2024. Mr. Aroop Zutshi, the Global Managing Partner and Executive Board Member of Frost & Sullivan, and Professor Yu Wang, the Chairman of Chinese Foundation for Hepatitis Prevention and Control and the Former Director General of Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention presented this award to Dr. Peng Jiao, President, and CEO of BiBo Pharma.

Frost & Sullivan grants BiBo Pharma the

“GLOBAL BIOLOGICS CDMO TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP AWARD“

[Image of On-site Award Ceremony]

BiBo Pharma is a one-stop, full-platform CDMO that covers the entire lifecycle of CMC for biopharmaceuticals

BiBo Pharma was established in Boston, USA in 2014 and currently possesses two R&D centers and three GMP factories worldwide. To meet the diverse demands of the biopharmaceutical market, BiBo Pharma developed a comprehensive technology platform for microbial fermentation, mammalian cell culture, gene therapy, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADC). This platform offers one-stop services from DNA to IND/BLA and large-scale commercial production. BiBo Pharma focuses on state-of-the-art technologies and quality requirements, with leveraging its R&D center in Boston along with globally distributed production capacities. Currently, the company has established a comprehensive quality and operation management system that meets the international standards in both the United States and the European Union. This allows BiBo Pharma to provide efficient services to customers around the world.

BiBo Pharma pioneers the fourth revolutionary wave of biomanufacturing revolution with the world’s first 30,000-liter ultra-large production platform

Breakthroughs in innovative production platforms, operation models, and capacity planning have been indispensable throughout the history of the global biopharmaceutical industry. In 2023, BiBo Pharma successfully completed the construction of a 30,000L single-tank ultra-large-production line, and in March 2024, it successfully commenced operations. This marked a new chapter in the biologics manufacturing industry. This success is due not only to their precise grasp of market opportunities but also to their breakthroughs in core biopharmaceutical industrialization technologies. Sailing from Boston, BiBo Pharma has been committed to the commercial production of biologics since its inception. The company independently designed and manufactured the ultra-large stainless steel bioreactors and pioneers a new generation of production models. BiBo Pharma is the first and only CDMO to deliver a new generation of ultra-large stainless steel bioreactors with a maximum working volume of 30,000L per tank. This is an engineering scale-up of over 2.5 times compared to the current 15,000L (total volume) standard in large-scale biopharmaceutical production.

BiBo Pharma brings well-being to patients worldwide by reshaping the cost structure of biologics drugs

To solve the constraints of biopharmaceutical production costs, BiBo Pharma has made notable advancements over the past decade. The primary initiative is the international breakthrough of the first-ever 30,000L single-tank ultra-large-scale production line, which leverages economies of scale to reduce product costs. The company is now expanding to a million-liter production base. Integrating PanFlex®-Engineering, Grand-CHO technology, and a pulse continuous production mode, BiBo Pharma balances cost-efficiency, flexibility, and stability. Through individual breakthroughs and diverse collaboration, these advancements enhance efficiency, optimize facility use, and reduce antibody drug production cost, enhancing patients’ affordable access to high-quality biologics.

About Frost & Sullivan’s Global Leadership Award

The Frost & Sullivan Global Leadership Award recognizes enterprises' outstanding performance and exceptional achievements in areas such as technology innovation, market potential, customer service, branding, and others. The Frost & Sullivan team nominated a group of competitive and excellent enterprises through methods including in-depth interviews, industry analysis, and secondary research. An independent judging panel, made up of third-party investment and financing experts, financial experts, bankers, and renowned listed company entrepreneurs, conducted rigorous evaluations of the nominated enterprises and decided to grant 2024 Global Biologics CDMO Technology Leadership Award to BiBo Pharma.

