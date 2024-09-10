Frost & Sullivan grants the Global Targeted Molecular Fluorescent Tracer R&D Leadership Award to Nanjing Nuoyuan Medical Devices Co., Ltd.

The Frost & Sullivan Global Leadership Award recognizes enterprises' outstanding performance and exceptional achievements in areas such as technology innovation, market potential, customer service, branding, and others.

Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that the 18th Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) Summit and the 3rd New Investment Event (NIE 2024), was held in Shanghai from August 27 to 30, 2024, co-hosted by LeadLeo.

Based on research and analysis of the global targeted molecular fluorescent tracer market, as well as studies and evaluations of relevant companies in the industry, Frost & Sullivan has awarded Nanjing Nuoyuan Medical Devices Co., Ltd. the Global Targeted Molecular Fluorescent Tracer R&D Leadership Award at the GIL Summit and NIE 2024. Mr. Aroop Zutshi, the Global Managing Partner and Executive Board Member of Frost & Sullivan, and Professor Yu Wang, the Chairman of Chinese Foundation for Hepatitis Prevention and Control and the Former Director General of Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention presented this award to Mr. Huiming Cai, Chairman and President of Nanjing Nuoyuan Medical Devices Co., Ltd.

Frost & Sullivan grants Nanjing Nuoyuan Medical Devices Co., Ltd. the “GLOBAL TARGETED MOLECULAR FLUORESCENT TRACER R&D LEADERSHIP AWARD”

[Image of On-site Award Ceremony]

Nuliferay aims to become a leader in precision medical technology

Nanjing Nuoyuan Medical Devices Co., Ltd. (Nuliferay) is a Chinese national high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, production, and sales of high-end medical devices and innovative targeted probes. The company has established an innovative model of "dual-track of medicine and equipment" development to provide full-chain solutions for precise oncology diagnosis and treatment. Nuliferay possesses ongoing innovation capabilities, develops multiple series of internationally advanced medical devices and contrast agents, and focuses on core technologies such as molecular fluorescence, Raman spectroscopy, artificial intelligence, and AI-assisted drug design. The company aims to become a leader in precision medical technology.

Under the "dual-track" development model, Nuliferay is developing innovative targeted fluorescence probe products

Nuliferay has developed multiple high-end fluorescence endoscopes, including surgical fluorescence imaging systems, 4K endoscopic fluorescence imaging systems, and the innovative "4K 3D endoscopic fluorescence imaging system." Additionally, they are working on the "AI-assisted Raman spectroscopy molecular fluorescence multi-modal navigation system" as part of a major Chinese national research project.

Nuliferay’s "dual-track" strategy involves strengthening endoscope device technology while also advancing research and clinical application of molecular targeted probes associated with fluorescence endoscopes. Currently, the company is developing a series of innovative targeted fluorescent probe products. The related research achievements have been rapidly transformed and published in authoritative journals such as Cell Reports Physical Science (a sub-journal of Cell), Biosensors and Bioelectronics, Sensors and Actuators B-Chemical, and Chinese Journal of Academic Radiology. The company holds nearly twenty patents related to the structures, clinical applications, and impurities, establishing a solid technical barrier for subsequent development and application. With the advancements in endoscopic equipment and molecular targeted fluorescent probes, it is expected to further enhance the precision of oncological surgeries at the molecular level.

Nuliferay’s targeted fluorescent probes is revolutionizing the navigation technology in fluorescence-guided surgery, and creating a path to international markets

Nuliferay is committed to leading the innovation process of China's medical endoscopy industry. Since its establishment in 2011, the company has undertaken more than ten national and provincial key research projects, including the "National 13th Five-Year Plan Key Research and Development Program," "National Major Scientific Research Instrument Development Project," "National Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's Artificial Intelligence Medical Device Innovation Task Unveiling," and "Jiangsu Province Key Core Technology Research Project." In 2023, Nuliferay was recognized as a "Specialized, Refined, Differentiated, and Innovative" enterprise in Jiangsu Province by the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology.

Nuliferay’s series of targeted fluorescence probe products are aimed at multiple typical tumor receptors, significantly improving the precision and efficacy of tumor treatment and reducing false-positive rates. The company’s research pipeline includes six series of products: folate receptor (FR), epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), mesenchymal-epithelial transition factor (cMET), vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR), passive targeting broad-spectrum types, and neural imaging types. Nuliferay is also promoting the international market expansion of its best-in-class folate receptor (FRα) targeted probe NY-FR-07.

About Frost & Sullivan’s Global Leadership Award

The Frost & Sullivan Global Leadership Award recognizes enterprises' outstanding performance and exceptional achievements in areas such as technology innovation, market potential, customer service, branding, and others. The Frost & Sullivan team nominated a group of competitive and excellent enterprises through methods including in-depth interviews, industry analysis, and secondary research. An independent judging panel, made up of third-party investment and financing experts, financial experts, bankers, and renowned listed company entrepreneurs, conducted rigorous evaluations of the nominated enterprises and decided to grant the 2024 Global Targeted Molecular Fluorescent Tracer R&D Leadership Award to Nanjing Nuoyuan Medical Devices Co., Ltd.

