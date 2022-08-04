Frost & Sullivan Institute lauds Global Companies with Prestigious Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan Institute's Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition recognizes organizations around the globe that are committed to 'growth for good'. There exists an obsolete pressure of maintaining a tradeoff between business growth and global priorities, but the Frost & Sullivan Institute has identified around 1% of global Companies that that address global priorities and "innovate to zero" while still leading the way in growth and transformation.



"We have identified companies that are not only committed to their growth, but also committed to their people and the larger cause of sustainability. These companies have demonstrated success in merging business acumen with a moral imperative. This recognition is significant in terms of reiterating an organization's dedication to its stakeholders, including its employees, investors, and clients and sustainability." said Prerna Mohan, Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Frost & Sullivan Institute follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research, in-depth analyses, and benchmarking, to shortlist recipients. Our Global think tank does a detailed review of all perspectives on where and how companies can improve our global economy and improve the future of the planet. With performance indicators such as growth excellence, innovation to zero on key global priorities, customer value chain, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best.

Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition. As we did last year, we will recognize and celebrate the 2022 recipients at our Virtual Awards Banquet in November.

Recipients:

Adobe

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc

Airbnb, Inc.

Align Technology, Inc.

Alphabet

AltaGas Ltd.

Altra Motion

Amazon.com, Inc.

ARC Resources Ltd.

Avantor, Inc.

B2Gold.

BeiGene, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bristow Group Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Builders FirstSource, Inc.

Callon Petroleum Company.

Cenovus Inc.

Centene Corporation

ChampionX

Cigna.

Comstock Resources, Inc.

Concentrix Corporation.

Cornerstone Building Brands

Crescent Energy.

Dexcom, Inc.

Diversified Energy Company PLC.

