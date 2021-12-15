Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Algolux for Improving Vehicle Safety and Function with Its Robust, Scalable, and Novel Computer Vision Technology

Algolux's solutions improve vision accuracy and address mission-critical safety concerns in the automotive, transport, and autonomous vehicle space

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the North American computer vision market, and based on its results, recognizes Algolux with the 2021 North America Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the computer vision space. The company offers innovative artificial intelligence (AI)-based computer vision and image optimization solutions to address mission-critical safety concerns for automotive advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles, and transport applications. It leverages these industries' existing and emerging growth opportunities to deliver better vision accuracy, especially in challenging conditions like low lighting and poor weather. By rethinking the vision architecture, Algolux solves the inherent issues of computer vision systems and delivers unprecedented performance improvements through its novel approach.



2021 North American Computer Vision Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Algolux's novel technologies focus on exploiting vision systems well beyond the capabilities of state-of-the-art techniques. The company relates the limitations of existing computer vision models and neural networks to the widespread use of the traditional siloed approach, making it the first company to leverage computational imaging techniques to design algorithms that treat the camera as part of the overall vision stack. Furthermore, their computer vision technology is compatible with existing and emerging innovations and can easily adapt to lens components, image sensor types, and compute platforms.

According to Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Research analyst Sama Suwal, "Algolux's innovative vision solutions considerably outperform other state-of-the-art computer vision solutions available in the market, resulting in notable enhancements in object detection accuracy under an array of scenarios. Customers can apply the spectrum of embedded and cloud-based solutions to improve computer vision accuracy; in some cases, an increase of over 40% mean Average Precision (mAP) can be achieved instantly without changing any system components."

Its innovative Eos Embedded Perception Software improves vision system robustness by up to three-fold under all conditions, especially in unfavorable low light and poor weather scenarios. The efficient and flexible solution enables:

seamless camera lens customization

sensor configurations customization

multi-sensor fusion

Customers can embed the Eos stack into their new designs to improve their imaging system's vision capabilities.

The Atlas Camera Optimization Suite automatically optimizes camera configurations to deliver optimal image quality for computer vision applications. The camera optimization solution addresses the limitations of traditional image processor tuning workflows and significantly improves computer vision results in days rather than months, accelerating time to revenue.

Frost & Sullivan's industry analyst, Varun Babu, said, "Algolux strives to leverage its pioneering computer vision solutions, solid growth strategy, unmatched industry expertise, and strong market reputation to build on its 2020 momentum and register record growth in 2021."

Algolux reported accelerated progress since 2020 due to its strong growth strategy and market reputation, unparalleled industry expertise, and exceptional technology solutions (industry-leading computer vision solutions). As a result, it recorded its highest financial success during the pandemic, and these factors position it for robust future growth. For its strong overall performance, Algolux earns Frost & Sullivan's 2021 North America Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the computer vision industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 1.956.533.5915

E: claudia.toscano@frost.com

About Algolux

Algolux is a globally recognized computer vision company addressing the critical issue of safety for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicles.

Our machine-learning tools and embedded AI software products enable existing and new camera designs to achieve industry-leading performance across all driving conditions.

Founded on groundbreaking research at the intersection of deep learning, computer vision, and computational imaging, Algolux has been repeatedly recognized at industry and academic conferences and has been named to the 2021 CB Insights AI 100 List of the world's most innovative artificial intelligence startups.

Algolux is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Palo Alto, California, and Munich, Germany.

Contact:

Dave Tokic

P: +1.514.316.2688

E: dave.tokic@algolux.com

www.algolux.com

Related Links :

http://www.frost.com