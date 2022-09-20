Frost & Sullivan Recognizes GlobalSign with the 2022 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the Holistic TLS Certificate Market

GlobalSign's solutions deliver trusted digital identities to global companies and service providers.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Global Holistic TLS Certificate Market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes GMO GlobalSign with the 2022 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for deploying a wide range of public key infrastructure (PKI) security and digital identity management technologies. GMO GlobalSign is a well-established certificate authority (CA) and market-leading company in the holistic TLS certificate market, with an impressive market share of 8.9% in 2021.

GlobalSign delivers multiple products and services in the field of PKI, such as authentication, managed SSL/TLS, secure email, code signing, and digital signatures, among others. Particularly, with one of its main products, AEG, GlobalSign has increased its innovative strength and leadership by automating complex tasks that would otherwise be costly and time consuming.

"GlobalSign has established itself as a trusted CA among its customers for 25 years. Armed with a strong understanding of customer needs, the CA's product development and go-to-market strategies address key customer pain points around online identities," said Swetha Krishnamoorthi, Senior Industry Analyst, Cybersecurity at Frost & Sullivan. "GlobalSign offers a cloud-based certificate lifecycle management (CLM) platform, Atlas, which ensures high scalability, throughput, and availability for certificate issuance. With the help of automation, Atlas empowers IT teams to flexibly manage and authenticate a broad array of identities – users, machines, IoT and mobile devices, and servers."

Customer experience was, and continues to be, a massive factor in how GlobalSign's next generation certificate management platform, Atlas, has been designed.

"GlobalSign also leverages its extensive partner network to build its customer base," noted Swetha. "The company believes in creating a superior user experience on its platforms so that customers have less of a need for support. GlobalSign also empowers customers with the help of its AI-powered chatbot."

The company also launches extensive account-based marketing campaigns aimed at acquiring new leads, with the potential to become GlobalSign customers. As a result, GlobalSign stands out in the TLS certificate market and is expected to continue expanding in the coming years.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to execute a strategy successfully that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About GMO GlobalSign

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. A subsidiary of Japan-based GMO GlobalSign Holdings K.K. and GMO Internet Group, GMO GlobalSign has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com.

