Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Ingu Solutions for Enabling Precise and Time-efficient Pipeline Inspection with Its Pipers® Device

Pipers® Device performs time-efficient pipeline inspection and maintenance tracking, drastically impacting the in-line inspection and profiling of the oil, gas, and water market.

SAN ANTONIO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently evaluated the North American pipeline inspection technology industry and, based on its analysis, recognizes Ingu Solutions (INGU) with the 2022 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award. INGU is well-positioned to capitalize on new growth opportunities, cementing its leadership in the pipeline inspection technology space. Backed by world-class pipeline inspection experts, the company developed its technology over the last eight years to optimize data insights and deliver operational and cost efficiency. INGU works continuously to refine its holistic approach to pipeline inspection by building its technology to specifically bridge industry gaps.



2022 North American Pipeline Inspection Technology Innovation Leadership Award

INGU's device, Pipers®, tracks pressure changes and maps the profile of flow rates, hazards, and leak detection within a user's pipeline. The primary device measures 2.8 inches in diameter to fit most pipelines, but the company also offers 1.5-inch and 2.2-inch versions all of which can be deployed in various fluids, including crude oil, freshwater, and gas. The time-efficient pipeline inspection and maintenance tracking technology:

Eliminates the costs and need for expensive equipment and on-site engineers to insert and extract inspection tools from the pipeline when using conventional in-line inspection solutions

Reduces operational costs

Supports precise identification of leakages or cracks that affect safety or operations

Improves pipeline inspection efficiency

Scales impeccably to fit customer-specific needs

Offers flexibility and precise readings to help users make the best decision for repairs with their pipelines and deliver the necessary tools and solutions

"INGU's Pipers® device is a groundbreaking, innovative technology. Its strong intellectual property portfolio and ISO 9001:2015 certification uphold its pioneering technology, adding value relative to its growth potential, thus securing a competitive advantage," explained Mia Martinez-Palacios, Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research analyst.

INGU's industry experts offer users knowledgeable, systematic, and conscientious options and resources to support users in providing a safe and reliable pipeline. The company's culture supports employee happiness, and happy employees translate to satisfied customers, customer loyalty, and revenue growth. The company has grown to more than 75 oil and gas (O&G) global customers within the United States and Canada and 50 water customers through its partnership with PICA. It successfully commercialized Pipers® for Chevron in 2017 and continued to gain momentum in the global O&G and water industries. INGU has inspected 450 operational pipelines for its customers, including Chevron, Petrobras, Husky Energy, and Whitecap Resources. The company is spreading widely in different parts of the world, including South America, Brazil, Australia, and Nigeria, and plans to commercialize more outside the US and Canada.

Kartikey Shukla, a senior research analyst, said, "Ingu Solutions deliver cost efficiency and reduced downtime to its users with its pipeline inspection technology. The company stands out from competitors based on its commitment to innovation and creativity while achieving commercial success."

INGU's first-mover status strengthens its position in emerging solutions due to its technology's rapid, widespread adoption. With its robust technology, excellent performance, and superb leadership, INGU earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 North America Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the pipeline inspection technology industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About INGU

INGU's Pipers® technology is the most efficient and economical pipeline inspection solution to achieve Net Zero and ESG compliance for the water and oil & gas pipeline infrastructure. The patented self-serve approach gives full control to the pipeline operator and is designed to actively monitor changes in pipeline condition. By combining inline leak detection, deposit surveys, and wall condition monitoring, the Pipers® technology provides operators full insight in all pipeline assets under all conditions allowing them to make well informed decisions to keep their pipelines safe and efficient.

