Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Lumen with the 2022 Enabling Platform Leadership Award in the US Next-generation 911 Market

Lumen's platform tackles core public safety requirements, such as high-performance networking, cloud and edge computing, embedded security and collaboration features.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the U.S. next-generation 911 (NG911) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) with the Enabling Platform Leadership Award for delivering a visionary platform that enables public safety entities to run and manage cloud applications efficiently in a single interface. Lumen's all-in-one platform streamlines data management and enables innovative solutions to transform the way emergency call centers (ECCs) and first responders monitor, manage, react and respond to emergency events.

Lumen differentiates itself by delivering a forward-thinking NG911 platform tailored for the next generation of public safety. In particular, the company's platform facilitates the integration of new applications and data sources, delivering a secure, standards compliant, cloud native digital experience. The architecture provides a framework to seamlessly support and/or integrate future technology advancements, while the cloud environment enables customers to rapidly deploy new applications.

"As the public safety sector evolves to a more data-intensive environment, and applications become more sophisticated, a 'platform-centric' approach will emerge as the optimal architecture to support digital transformation. In this environment, Lumen is uniquely positioned to embrace the next generation of public safety with a transformational platform designed to support technology advancements and innovation," said Brent Iadarola, Vice President at Frost & Sullivan.

"We know when someone calls 911, seconds count. We are proud to be one of the few true Next Generation 911 network providers who can enable PSAPs (public safety answering points) to fully leverage those seconds in real time and serve citizens and first responders when they need it most," said Sonia Ramsey, Lumen vice president for the state and local government and education market. "Migration to NG911 is a journey—I'm proud to see our platform and people recognized for helping public safety agencies navigate their way to digital transformation."

Lumen's one-stop shop, managed as-a-service business model, has resonated with customers and proven to reduce the complexity of NG911 deployments. Importantly, the platform provides the flexibility to customize distinct technology and functionality requirements, allowing public safety customers to assemble solutions that best meet their unique needs. As a result, Lumen's business model simplifies the workflow for NG911 administrators and provides a seamless integration into the digital world.

"Whereas most NG911 competitors must independently purchase connectivity and bundle it into their offerings, Lumen owns network assets and, consequently, can seamlessly provide customers with managed connectivity, multi-cloud diversity, embedded security, and collaboration tools in a single integrated platform," noted Iadarola. "Ultimately, Lumen has embraced a forward-thinking, platform approach that is preconfigured with customizable building blocks, in contrast to a 'built when sold' systems integration approach where core infrastructure is leased." With its strong overall commitment to innovation and creativity in public safety, Lumen earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Enabling Platform Leadership Award in the U.S. NG911 market.

Frost & Sullivan's Enabling Platform Leadership Award recognizes the company that applies its platform in new ways to improve existing products and services and elevate the customer experience.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Bianca Torres

P: 1.210.247.8860

E: bianca.torres@frost.com

About Lumen Technologies and the People of Lumen

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com , LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks in the United States. Learn more about Lumen public sector capabilities on Twitter at @lumengov and on LinkedIn at @lumenpublicsector.

Danielle Spears

Lumen Technologies

P: 321.256.3878

E: Danielle.Spears@Lumen.com