Frost & Sullivan Recognizes MCM Telecom as a Leader in Mexico and Latin America in the Unified Communications as a Service Corporate Sector

MCM Telecom stands out for its wide range of telecommunications services that significantly increase the connectivity and productivity strategies for companies with hybrid work environments

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has recognized MCM Telecom as a growth and innovation leader in the Frost Radar™: Unified Communications-as-a-Service Market in Latin America and the Caribbean, 2021. By promoting corporate digital transformation and providing sophisticated solutions with cutting-edge technology, MCM has become one of the fastest-growing companies in the UCaaS market. Its solutions enable competitive advantages in companies and provide them with a way to collaborate in hybrid environments.

Since 2020, the demand for remote collaboration services has increased substantially, and MCM Telecom has taken advantage of this opportunity. The company has more than 25 years of experience in the telecom industry and has been an early adopter of UCaaS solutions for the last 15 years. Its broad experience in the corporate sector and the validated vision into the future markets have allowed MCM to detect new trends and leverage growth opportunities.

"During the first half of 2020, many organizations made quick, short-term decisions on using and investing in business communications to support rapid migration for working remotely and overcome the situation of the pandemic," explained Sebastian Menutti, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The UCaaS service providers have a great opportunity to enable companies which software and the communications hardware needs to streamline the transition while expanding the value proposition to respond to all the needs of companies that adopt hybrid work."

"We are honored to have been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a market leader in UCaaS, according to the Frost Radar ™ report on Latin America and the Caribbean," noted Julio Palacios, Global Business Development Director at MCM Telecom. "As leaders in the corporate telecommunications industry, we embrace the responsibility of fulfilling the new digital market needs and support the digital transformation projects of our customers through adaptative innovation for every business needs."

MCM Telecom's success is based on its modern technology that provides communication and collaboration services with a high level of integration for highly secure environments, which significantly improves productivity, mobility, and collaboration for the corporate sector companies. MCM Telecom's integrated solutions offer several growth opportunities for different business sectors by:

Actively promoting new communication and real-time collaboration capabilities.

Increasing market penetration with specific services for sectors such as pharmaceuticals, financial services, professional services, commerce, and manufacturing, among others.

Expanding the market segments served by the company with new integrated solutions with different business applications.

Supporting growing companies and their increased needs for reliable communication solutions that enable work from any device and location.

Simplifying the integration with more than 250 business solutions and enabling additional ones through its open API architecture.

Frost Radar™: Market for unified communications as a service in Latin America and the Caribbean, 2021 provides results from an in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology where over 120 companies were evaluated. The team of industry analysts identified the top 24 industry leaders excelling at innovation, most poised for growth and ripe for investment, and recognizes them in the Frost Radar with insight into their innovative offerings, projected growth rates, strengths, and opportunities for the future.

