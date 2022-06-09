Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Newsight Imaging with the 2022 Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Its Ground-breaking Image Sensor Technology

Newsight Imaging is a pioneering semiconductor company that delivers first-class and cost-effective image sensor technology.

SAN ANTONIO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European automotive image sensors industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Newsight Imaging with the 2022 Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Newsight Imaging specializes in developing high-performance complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors for three-dimensional (3D) machine vision systems and spectral analysis applications, offering superior image quality and cost-effective solutions to its customers.

The company's core image sensing technology is driven by the enhanced time-of-flight (eTOF) principle that enables sensors to obtain the maximum depth. This state-of-the-art image sensing technology guarantees the highest accuracy and reliability in automotive applications. However, Newsight Imaging's sensors are used in a spectrum of verticals, including automotive, mobile, robotics, industrial, healthcare, water treatment, food & beverage, among other major industries.

"Newsight Imaging's core image sensing technology captures the highest depth of all points—enabling advanced real-time image sensing capabilities critical for ensuring the highest precision and safety for automotive applications," said Deexeta Mohankumar, research analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "The company's cutting-edge technology provides highly integrated solutions for production supervision, enabling real-time monitoring and maneuverability for any manufacturing process. Frost & Sullivan anticipates rapid, widespread technology adoption."

Additionally, Newsight Imaging's unique technology dramatically improves LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) for autonomous vehicles at a fraction of the cost. As a result, Newsight Imaging has successfully delivered meaningful, best-in-class, and innovative solutions that fulfill its customers' business requirements.

The future looks bright for Newsight Imaging since the European automotive sensor market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.4% from 2019 to 2024. The company is well-positioned to take advantage of this opportunity as it constantly evolves and continually expands its customer base.

"By continuously satisfying its customers' current and growing demands for accurate, reliable, and affordable 3D machine vision solutions, it has built a sterling reputation among its high-volume customers. Furthermore, Newsight Imaging successfully released several new features and product enhancements in 2021, further serving as a testament to its commitment to technology advancement and business growth," noted Norazah Bachok, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Whether for automotive safety, robotics, LiDAR, or other applications, Newsight Imaging's comprehensive 3D CMOS image sensor chip is the ideal choice. Subsequently, this innovative 3D imaging sensor technology has enabled the company to achieve remarkable commercial success."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Read the full report here - https://www.frost.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Newsight-Imaging-Award-Write-Up.pdf

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Frost & Sullivan powers its clients to a future shaped by growth. The company's Growth Pipeline as a Service™ provides the CEO and the CEO's growth team with a continuous and rigorous platform of growth opportunities, ensuring long-term success. To achieve positive outcomes, the team leverages over 60 years of experience, coaching organizations of all types and sizes across 6 continents with its proven best practices. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 1.210.247.3823

E: kirsten.moore@frost.com

About Newsight Imaging

Newsight Imaging (www.nstimg.com) is a leading developer and supplier of advanced CMOS image sensor chips for 3D machine vision and spectral analysis. Newsight's depth camera sensors for machine vision provide superior functionality at exceptional pricing for a wide range of applications for machine vision verticals including Mobile & Metaverse, Robotics, Industry 4.0, Automotive Safety, and many more. The company recently launched its one-of-a-kind solid-state LiDAR reference design, the eTOF™ LiDAR, based on the NSI1000 sensor. Learn more about the eTOF LiDAR for automotive applications. In addition, Newsight has developed a spectral chip backed by AI technology, demonstrated in SpectraLIT™. SpectraLIT™ offers a unique and affordable solution for remote healthcare, real time diagnosis, and quality inspection solutions for water, food & beverage, etc. The company has US and EU patents and has received multiple grants by the Israeli Innovation Authority. For more information visit www.nstimg.com.

Contact:

Michal Cooper

E: Michal.cooper@nstimg.com