Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Startek® with Americas New Product Innovation Award

-- Recognized for Creating a Seamless and Effortless Customer Experience (CX) Cloud Solution Built on Advanced AI Capabilities

-- Advanced CX Solutions Bring Flexibility and Scalability to Improve Customer Retention, Increase Revenue and Drive Cost Efficiencies.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan, a leading management consultancy supporting clients on their journey to visionary innovation and transformational growth, announced today that it has honored Startek® (NYSE:SRT), a global provider of customer experience (CX) management solutions, with the 2021 Americas New Product Innovation Award for customer experience outsourcing services.



Startek

"Companies must move forward with centralized data and automated tasks and interactions through self-service tools," said Sebastian Menutti, industry principal, Frost & Sullivan. "But, human agents must still be available when intuition, emotional intelligence, and empathy are required to deliver positive customer outcomes. This award recognizes the Startek approach that seamlessly combines live agent interactions with digital solutions to deliver added benefit for their customers."

Startek enables its partners to integrate digital technologies and live interactions to deliver best-in-class CX. At the same time, Startek Cloud uses cloud capabilities to enable agents to work securely and effectively work from anywhere, delivering enhanced business continuity.

"Startek Cloud enables teams to work efficiently and securely across geographies and devices, facilitating seamless integration between home-based agents and those working from traditional brick-and-mortar environments. Built-in security structures guarantee last-mile data privacy and compliance, ensuring that every business interaction takes place in a safe environment," said Riana Barnard, Best Practices research analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "CX solutions from Startek demonstrate the company's commitment to excellence and innovation."

By leveraging the science of human communication and combining this with innovative digital platforms, Startek optimizes voice-of-customer (VoC) analysis and improves interactions across all channels.

"We are proud to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the Americas 2021 New Product Innovation Award for our investments in cloud-based and digital solutions," said Vivek Sharma, global chief revenue officer, Startek. "As a leading CX solutions provider, we are committed to leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and automation across channels to drive business growth and deliver exceptional value to our clients and their customers. This award demonstrates the impact we are having for our clients."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development based on in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research. Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features and benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Startek

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled customer experience (CX) management solutions, digital transformation, and technology services to leading brands. Startek is committed to impacting clients' business outcomes by enhancing customer experience and digital & AI enablement across all touchpoints and channels. Startek has more than 40,000 CX experts spread across 46 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company services over 200 clients across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel and hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail, and energy and utilities. To learn more, visit www.startek.com

About Startek Cloud

Startek Cloud, is a campus-on-cloud platform. It underpins the Startek future of work strategy, building on the cloud's ability to enable flexible operating models. The technology and process frameworks help employees work from anywhere and on any device, while built-in security governance ensures secure operations at all times. To learn more, visit www.startek.com/starcloud

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: 1.210.477.8457

E: Lindsey.Whitaker@frost.com