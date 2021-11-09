Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Windward with the 2021 Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award for Powering the Maritime Ecosystem with Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Windward is shaping the future of maritime intelligence with disruptive AI solutions that solve the toughest maritime challenges

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European Maritime Logistics Industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Windward with the 2021 Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award for redefining how businesses make decisions in the maritime industry. Windward combines unrivaled maritime expertise with groundbreaking technology to empower organizations with sophisticated and innovative predictive tools that enhance risk management.



Windward

Windward is well-positioned in the maritime industry and helps customers drive profitability with data and predictive intelligence solutions that enable businesses to gain control over all maritime-related risk factors including insights into vessels, fleets, cargo, containers, and companies. The company facilitates the smooth functioning of global maritime trade, reduces threat factors, and increases risk awareness. Windward utilizes a robust depository of maritime data to optimize the decision-making process for the managerial teams of leading organizations in this industry.

"With extensive maritime domain expertise, Windward goes an extra mile in connecting the dots and bridging the intelligence gap that exists in reality, thereby enabling customers to integrate automated risk-based solutions for enhanced business practices in maritime operations," said Suriya Anjumohan, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "As a specialist in harnessing maritime data, Windward, with its AI-powered predictive intelligence and real-time actionable insights, protects its customers' business from malign risk factors."

Windward's AI platform leverages its robust maritime expertise and Big Data to maximize operational capabilities, enhance due diligence processes, provide effective recommendations, accelerate research, trade confidently with pertinent insights, and increase efficiency and profits. In addition, Windward has expanded its services in several verticals including the energy, banking and trade finance industries as well as enlarged its presence in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the GCC region.

"Windward helps customers drive profitability and enhance maritime risk awareness with optimized risk and resource management," noted Anjumohan. "The company offers enhanced visibility into fleets' compliance and risk factors by leveraging maritime data and artificial intelligence technologies, thereby empowering customers to build a future-proof organization with a more informed and data-powered decision-making process."

With increasing maritime regulations and international trade tensions, Windward continues to evolve and face the growing challenges in the maritime industry with its strong domain expertise and skilled industry experts. The company continually upgrades its top-notch maritime intelligence tools and services to deliver easy-to-implement and comprehensive maritime AI solutions based on best-in-class data.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in devising and implementing a strong growth strategy. The award recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value, and speed in response to market needs. The award looks at the emerging market participants in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Windward

Windward is a leading Predictive Intelligence company fusing AI and big data to digitalize the global maritime industry, enabling organizations to achieve business and operational readiness. Windward's AI-powered solution allows stakeholders including banks, commodity traders, insurers, and major energy and shipping companies to make real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, providing a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem and its broader impact on safety, security, finance, and business. For more information visit windward.ai

