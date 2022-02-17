Think Tank will explore how sustainability, digitalization and economic trends across regions are shaping regional and industry outlook

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While the global economy is on the path to recovery, restraints continue to emanate from cost-of-living pressures and supply chain disruptions. The world economy is also at the cusp of transformation, driven by the clean energy transition, a growing digital economy, and major workplace shifts. Policy impetus to bridge socio-economic inequities and technology leapfrogging will drive the digitalization and decarbonization of global business models. However, staggered virus outbreaks and geopolitical flare-ups can prolong simmering inflationary pressures.



Frost & Sullivan Reveals Strategic Growth Opportunities Amidst Global Economic Recovery in 2022

As recovery gains traction, 4.5% growth is projected for the world economy in 2022, with above-normal GDP growth expectations for several major economies. Broad-based government policy support for clean energy transition will help recovery and curtail emissions. In Africa, for example, return on investment in renewable energy projects remains especially lucrative as countries focus on decentralized renewable generation and the transition from fossil fuels, with distributed solar generation projects creating between 10%-30% returns.

Join Frost & Sullivan's Aroop Zutshi, Global President; Craig Parker, Research Director; and Neha Anna Thomas, Senior Economist, for the Think Tank, "What's Driving the Global Economy in 2022?" on March 2, 2022, at 9 am EST. Discover the transformative economic trends and risk outlook for 2022 as policy expectations and economic sentiment continue to evolve. In addition, understand the emerging regional and industry-specific growth opportunities that companies can leverage.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

