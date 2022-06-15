Froyo Is Now Officially the Digital Agency Partner of OCBC NISP

After being appointed by OCBC NISP as its digital partner, Froyo plans to help the Bank to encourage Generation Millennial and Z to become financially fit.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Froyo announces its latest partnership with OCBC NISP Bank. Froyo which is under agency holding ALVA is set to act as the Bank's digital partner for a 12-month period.



Left-right: Lisa Putri (Strategy Director), Zehrina Riskyankeiko (Managing Director), Thufeil Izz (Creative Director)

The appointment was made to assist Bank in achieving its purpose, i.e. to encourage Millennials and Generation Z to be more financially fit through fresher, more creative, and more relevant approach, stated Marketing & Lifestyle Business Division Head of OCBC NISP, Amir Widjaya.

On the similar occasion, Director of Froyo, Zehrina Riskyankeiko said, "We are pleased to welcome the second quarter of the year by signing a partnership agreement with one of the largest banks in Indonesia, OCBC NISP."

As a follow-up of the strategic partnership signing, Bank OCBC NISP and Froyo have strategized its plan with a digital maneuver strategy that applies a creative, novel concept, explained the Director of Froyo.

Furthermore, the creative approach will be a key of Froyo digital campaign to achieve the Bank's grand mission together. The digital campaign is about to involve Millennials and Generation Z through various social media channels by means of a number of creative and distinctive digital activities.

Contact person:

Keke - keke@froyo.co.id

Managing Director

Visit https://froyo.co.id/ for more information.