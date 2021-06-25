FTAG Group Donates $10,000 to NTUC-U Care Fund's Community Aid Program

SINGAPORE, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FTAG Group has recently made a donation to the NTUC-U Care Fund to support families who are struggling amid the ongoing pandemic. The money will be deployed in the fund's various assistance programmes that help such families by defraying their cost of living and their children's school expenses, as well as caring for the elderly.

The gesture was made during the FinTech for Good 2020 event, a joint initiative organised by the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA) and NTUC-U Care Fund, the charity arm of the Labour Movement that aims to better the welfare of low-income union members and their families.

"We recognize that it has been a challenging time for many families and we want to do our part in helping the community," said Kelvin Chng, Chairman of the FTAG Group.

According to local charity group Beyond Social Services, median household income for low-income families who sought help had experienced a drastic 69% reduction in their work income to $500, as business activities deemed non-essential were restricted to combat the covid situation.

About FTAG Group

Founded in 2013, FTAG Group is headquartered in Singapore and seeks to drive business innovations and revolutionise financial services with technology. With business interests spanning multiple sectors, including financial services, technology, and education, FTAG is committed to developing key technology and infrastructure that will transform our digital daily lives.