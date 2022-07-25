FUJIFILM Business Innovation Hong Kong and Quadient Celebrate 10-year Partnership

60% of customer communication management (CCM) solutions portfolio from FUJIFILM Business Innovation Hong Kong and Quadient are international insurance companies.

HONG KONG, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, and FUJIFILM Business Innovation Hong Kong Limited (FUJIFILM BI Hong Kong), a leader in helping businesses transform digitally, this month celebrate their 10-year partnership. The collaboration has resulted in successful deployments of customer communication management (CCM) solutions across multiple industries including the financial services sector where 60% of all customers are international insurance companies.

As digital transformation continues to change the business landscape, customer expectations are changing, too, with demands for personalized service experiences when making or considering a purchase. This has resulted in businesses rethinking how they design and deliver modern customer communications across multiple channels.

"Since we first started collaborating with Quadient in 2012, we have helped many enterprises to automate and centralize customer communications," said Alan Chan, Marketing & Supply Chain Management Director, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Hong Kong. "Together with Quadient, we are helping deliver better, improved and modern customer service experiences and continuing to invest in developing new CCM solutions for the omnichannel and cloud applications."

According to IDC, the pandemic increased the volume of technology generated customer communications and shifted them to a conversational and persuasive interaction across customer service (50%), sales (43%) and marketing (34%) teams. See here for more information.

The partnership between FUJIFILM BI Hong Kong and Quadient gives customers access to an advanced communication management solution helping businesses automate, standardize, and personalize customer interactions across all channels. As an established leader in the ICT market, FUJIFILM BI Hong Kong brings a high level of experience and expertise in workflow solutions, document management, business process outsourcing services and consultancy services.

"Quadient is delighted to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of our business partnership with FUJIFILM Business Innovation Hong Kong. Over the past decade, FUJIFILM BI Hong Kong has enabled organizations to create, manage and deliver personalized omni-channel communications to support a wide variety of business process in multiple industries. Quadient looks forward to FUJIFILM BI Hong Kong continuing to deliver world class communication solutions powered by Quadient technology," said Aaron Everingham, Vice President Sales and Operations, CXM Asia Pacific, International Operations, Quadient.

The Quadient Inspire CCM software suite includes Inspire Flex, a fully integrated, on-premise enterprise customer communication management solution; Inspire Evolve, a software-as-a-service integrating content author, front office, generate and archive; and Inspire Journey, a customer journey mapping solution to integrate omnichannel communication touchpoints.

About Quadient ®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world's most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the SBF 120®, CAC® Mid 60 and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

About FUJIFILM Business Innovation

FUJIFILM Business Innovation is a global leader committed to continuously deliver innovations to customers' businesses worldwide. We have pioneered numerous technologies and accumulated expertise since our establishment in 1962. Our portfolio includes conducting R&D, manufacturing and sales of world-class workflow solutions, IT services, and printing equipment such as digital multifunction printers (MFPs) and production presses. We also offer business process outsourcing (BPO) services as well as marketing and implementation support of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems.

On 1 April 2021, we have changed the company name from Fuji Xerox to FUJIFILM Business Innovation. More than just a name change, it embodies our commitment to continue as a company that always pursues business innovation. FUJIFILM Business Innovation Hong Kong is one of the operating companies with approximately 1,000 employees in Hong Kong, providing sales of world-class multifunction printers, production printers and IT solutions, as well as business process outsourcing services. For more information about FUJIFILM Business Innovation Hong Kong, please call the customer support center at +852 2513 2513 or visit our website https://fujifilm.com/fbhk/.