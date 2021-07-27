FUJIFILM Business Innovation Launches New Brand for Production Printers

Introduces Two Revoria Press Series, the Revoria Press PC1120 and the Revoria Press E1

SINGAPORE, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp. launches two production printer models under its new Revoria brand: Revoria Press PC1120, a production colour printer for the high-end professional printing market, and Revoria Press E1 Series, a monochrome production printer for on-demand printing both for professional and office use. The two new models will be sold sequentially[Note 1] from July 27 in the Asia-Pacific region including Japan.



"Revoria" is a brand of production printing solutions by FUJIFILM Business Innovation

The new brand name Revoria is derived from the blending of "revolution" and the suffix "-ia" which means country or land. By revolutionizing the production printing business, the company aims to cultivate new "lands" and create unprecedented value. The brand name also incorporates "reborn," "renew" and "refine", thus spelling Revo"r"ia with an "r" rather than Revo"l"ia with an "l"; illustrating the company's determination to reborn to a new stage. The brand logo illustrates a bird soaring across the fertile land towards a rising sun and this signifies our customers' continuous flight to success with FUJIFILM Business Innovation.

Under the new Revoria brand, FUJIFILM Business Innovation will provide customers with a suite of production printing solutions that encompasses production printers, associated print servers, and print workflow software.

[Introducing the Revoria PressTM PC1120]

Helping printing companies in their business expansion and increased productivity with new applications, AI and automation technology.



Revoria Press(TM) PC1120 helps to expand your business, increased productivity with new applications, AI and automation technology.

The Air Suction Feeder [Note 2] and Static Removal Device [Note 2] provide highly stable paper feeding for a wide variety of paper such as paper containing concentrated amounts of paper dust, cohesive coated paper, and film.

The image data is automatically divided into five colours of cyan, magenta, yellow, black (CMYK) and pink. The fluorescent colours of the pink toner expands the colour gamut significantly, thus resulting in vibrant printouts especially on people images showing vivid colours and with smoother skin tones.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) enables automatic image corrections for photo images. Each photo image will be automatically enhanced based on its existing lacklustre condition such as image being too dark/too bright, backlight exposure, correction of skin tones, and bringing out the hues in blue skies.

Prints at a high speed of 120 pages per minute (A4 horizontal) while achieving high definition, high resolution prints of 2,400 dpi with its Super EA-Eco [Note 3] toner, which boasts the smallest toner particle size in the industry.

Equipped with a one-pass, six-colour print engine, up to two special toners such as gold, silver, clear, white, pink, and custom red [Note 4] can be used in addition to the basic CMYK toners. These toners enable high-value, high-quality printing such as metallic colours and natural skin textures.

The feeder can handle paper of different thicknesses ranging from thin paper at 52 g/m2 to thick paper at 400 g/m2, and the paper trays are compatible with various paper sizes for printing, from small sized paper of 98 x 148 mm to long paper of 330 x 1,200 mm [Note 5] in simplex mode and up to 330 x 729 mm for duplex printing.

to thick paper at 400 g/m , and the paper trays are compatible with various paper sizes for printing, from small sized paper of 98 x 148 mm to long paper of 330 x 1,200 mm in simplex mode and up to 330 x 729 mm for duplex printing. A versatile in-line post-processing lineup that can be used for paper folding, saddle stitching, three-way trimming, and saddle stitching with square back finishing.

The high-performance print server -- the Revoria Flow PC11 -- performs RIP processing at 1,200 × 1,200 dpi and 10 bits per colo u r (1,024 gradations), generating high-quality image data.

[Introducing the Revoria PressTM E1 Series]

Bringing monochrome applications to the next level with excellent image quality and wider range of application.



Revoria Press(TM) E1 Series bring monochrome applications to the next level with excellent image quality and wider range of application.

The Air Suction Feeder [Note 3] enables high-speed, stable continuous output for a wide variety of paper types such as paper containing concentrated amounts of paper dust, preprint paper that uses powder, and cohesive coated paper.

Prints at a high speed of 136 pages per minute [Note 5], while achieving high definition, high resolution prints of 2,400 dpi output resolution with its EA-Eco [Note 3] LGK [Note 6] toner with extremely small toner particle size.

The feeder can handle paper of different thicknesses ranging from thin paper at 52 g/m2 to thick paper at 350 g/m2, and the paper tray is compatible with various paper sizes for printing, from small sized paper of 100 x 148 mm to long paper [Note 2] of 330.2 x 660.4 mm.

to thick paper at 350 g/m , and the paper tray is compatible with various paper sizes for printing, from small sized paper of 100 x 148 mm to long paper of 330.2 x 660.4 mm. A versatile in-line post-processing lineup that can be used for paper folding, saddle stitching, three-way trimming, and saddle stitching with square back finishing.

Simple Image Quality Adjustment (SIQA) automatically corrects image quality by scanning a calibration chart, which improves the efficiency of image quality corrections [Note 7].

The printers are equipped with copy and scan functions for office works [Note 7].

[Online Event: FUJIFILM Business Innovation "Revolution in Print" Webinar [Note8]]

Discover the role of digital printing in customer communication and how digital press is expanding into new markets, how CMYK+ contributes to your business evolution and through FUJIFILM Business Innovation's latest breakthrough – the Revoria Press Series. Please register here.

Note 1: Please check with your local FUJIFILM Business Innovation office on the availability of the models Note 2: Optional Note 3: Emulsion Aggregation (EA) Note 4: Only available in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Vietnam Note 5: Revoria Press E1136/E1136 P, A4 horizontal Note 6: Low Gloss Kuro (LGK) Note 7: Excluding printer models for mission-critical data printing (Revoria Press E1136P/E1125P/E1110P) Note 8: Advance registration is required to attend the "Revolution in Print Webinar"

About FUJIFILM Business Innovation

FUJIFILM Business Innovation is committed to continue offering innovations to businesses globally to help maximize their organizational strengths. We have pioneered numerous technologies and accumulated expertise since our establishment as Fuji Xerox in 1962, to build an environment that encourages the use of one's creativity by effectively adopting information and knowledge. Our portfolio includes conducting R&D, manufacturing and sales of world-class multifunction printers, production printers and IT solutions, as well as business process outsourcing services.

On April 1, 2021, FUJIFILM Business Innovation changed its name from Fuji Xerox to a name that embodies its commitment to continue as a company that always pursues business innovation. FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific is the regional headquarters of the global company, FUJIFILM Business Innovation, providing corporate support and shared services for the Asia Pacific region.

