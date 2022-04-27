Fujitsu Global Delivery Center Philippines honored as one of the best companies to work for in Philippines for 2022

MANILA, Philippines , April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu's Global Delivery Center in the Philippines (WeServ Systems International, Inc.), has been recently recognized as one of the best places to work for in the Philippines. Best Places to Work is an international HR certification program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards regarding working conditions.

"It is an honor to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in the Philippines. It is our long-standing commitment to promote a positive working culture where all employees can thrive and successfully balance both their personal and work lives. We are very happy to hear that our employees' experiences in the workplace are positive; this is a testament that our endeavors are fruitful. This recognition will serve as an inspiration for our organization to continuously evolve and transform in the future," said Arlene Gregorio, Head of GDC Philippines.

Fujitsu GDC Philippines' Head of HR, Aristeo Cataluna, adds that he is truly humbled by the result because this is based on the anonymous responses collected from their dear team members. As such, this award recognizes the significant contribution of everyone in the organization.

"In HR, we constantly challenge ourselves on how to give better support. We aim to provide our team members a fruitful and a blissful employment journey in Fujitsu. We are committed to continuously provide a workplace where all employees are satisfied and safe, to motivate them to be great at what they do. We support their growth both professionally and personally, so they can contribute their best not just in our organization likewise to our society," adds Aristeo Cataluna, Head of HR, Philippines GDC.

About WeServ Systems International, Inc.

WeServ Systems International, Inc. is Fujitsu's Global Delivery Center in the Philippines. Our local knowledge comes from more than 28 years of operations in the Philippines, while our global expertise comes from our affiliation with Fujitsu Limited of Japan, an international ICT giant in computers, telecommunication, electric components, software, and services.

As a Fujitsu company, WeServ works as a trusted partner to Fujitsu customers, providing reliable application and technology services to support their ever-changing business needs.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places to Work is a global HR certification program that certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world. Our proprietary assessment analyzes a company's attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors including culture, leadership, opportunities for growth and people practices. Beside the employee satisfaction survey, we conduct an HR assessment focusing on HR practices implemented in the organization against our global people framework standard.

