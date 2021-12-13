Fujitsu Launches Global Strategic Partner Academy Program to Tackle Global IT Skills and Experience Shortage

TOKYO, Dec 13, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announces an ambitious Global Strategic Partner Academy program designed to address increasingly critical skills shortages. With a focus on Fujitsu employees, apprentices and new recruits, the Global Strategic Partner Academy program will offer training, re-training and experience-based development opportunities in collaboration with global partners on a virtual platform.



Fujitsu's objective is to create a global community of digital specialists to help its customers navigate challenges in their sector and in society. As a result, customers can ensure they remain at the cutting edge of technology innovation.



Today, the global IT industry currently faces millions of unfilled vacancies for people with the digital skills needed for sustainable economic and social development. Demand is currently even stronger due to a widespread rebound for the global economy as the world looks ahead to the future easing of pandemic restrictions. A recent World Economic Forum paper identified challenges across Europe, North America, Singapore and Australia and in China the workforce gap now stands at 11.8 million workers annually. The IT industry is particularly exposed, with a long-standing skills shortage challenge. A September 2021 survey from industry analyst firm Gartner confirmed that talent shortages remain the most significant barrier to technology adoption.



To address this challenge, Fujitsu - in collaboration with strategic partners ServiceNow, SAP, and Microsoft - is launching its Global Strategic Partner Academy. The initiative represents a significant investment to equip employees to deliver innovative digital transformation for customers long into the future.



Fujitsu will open availability to existing and potential IT industry employees worldwide, providing recruits with lifelong skills development and career progression opportunities. As a result, it is lowering the barriers to entry in acquiring technology skills, promoting opportunities and support to socio-economic groups who may not normally consider careers in the IT sector.



Tim White, Head of Global Services Business Group at Fujitsu, comments, "It is only by challenging and changing existing ways of working that Fujitsu can fulfil its Purpose - to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. With the Academies we aim to create sustainability and improve society through technological innovation, in line with the UN's goals in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. By investing in people for the long term in this way, we democratize access to skilled digital jobs. Together - Fujitsu, our partners and our customers - we can jointly realize the full potential of the digital era."



Joint approach with strategic partners

Fujitsu's Global Strategic Partner Academy is designed and operated based on a close working relationship with strategic technology partners ServiceNow, SAP, and Microsoft. This ecosystem approach accelerates the dissemination of expertise in crucial business technologies. As a result, the Global Strategic Partner Academy will provide a focal point for the best practitioners of these technologies to continue to progress, equip and update their knowledge for future projects, while strengthening Fujitsu's overall service delivery capabilities.



Contribution to achieving UN SDGs

Fujitsu's purpose is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the United Nation's Strategic Development Goals. In establishing the Global Strategic Partner Academy, Fujitsu contributes to achieving these goals through collaboration with its technology partners.



SDG10 Reduced Inequalities: Diversity and inclusion (D&I) and inequality reduction are specific project themes of the Global Strategic Partner Academy. Fujitsu supports these goals by ensuring full and effective participation and equal opportunities for leadership for women and by enhancing the use of enabling technology to promote women's empowerment.



SDG4 Quality Education: Fujitsu supports this goal by ensuring equal access for women and men to quality technical education (target 4.3) while also increasing the number of adults with relevant technical skills (4.4) and at the same time eliminating bias and ensuring inclusive access to vocational training (4.5).



SDG8 Decent Work and Economic Growth: Fujitsu supports this goal by focusing on high-value-added sectors (target 8.2) and supporting decent job creation and innovation (8.3) that will achieve full and productive employment (8.5).



About the Fujitsu Academy



The Fujitsu Academy goes beyond developing and certifying based purely on knowledge. The approach also invests in experience to support employees being "customer ready" in the value they can bring. This is a long-term approach to underpin the strategic business focus, offering regular knowledge and opportunities to refresh experience and support employees throughout their careers. The Academy has been established and launched worldwide. It is inclusive and diverse in participation and approach, with the design team encompassing 15 different nationalities.



Academy: Benefits to Employees

The Global Strategic Partner Academy will offer benefits to existing Fujitsu employees, ensuring that they can continuously expand their skillsets, progress in their careers, and bring the latest thinking to customer projects. This will also ensure that Fujitsu represents an attractive proposition for future employees.



Academy: Content Development

Every worldwide academy will share content and standardize the description of roles, opportunities and career progression based on industry best practices. Their approach to building skills or expertise will also be the same for participants regardless of their geographic location.



About Fujitsu



Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 126,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$34 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. For more information, please see



