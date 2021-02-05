Fujitsu Named to FORTUNE Magazine's 2021 List of "World's Most Admired Companies" for Third Year Running

TOKYO, Feb 5, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it has been named to FORTUNE Magazine's 2021 list of "World's Most Admired Companies" for the third year in a row.



This year, 670 companies were nominated from 30 countries as the "World's Most Admired Companies," of which 332 were selected (15 of which were Japanese companies). Fujitsu was selected in the category for the IT Services industry and was highly-evaluated in areas including Global Competitiveness and Innovation.



Conducted through a partnership between Fortune Magazine and Korn Ferry(1), the annually published "World's Most Admired Companies" list is determined based on a survey of a combined 15,000 executives, directors at global companies, and analysts. Companies are evaluated based on nine categories: Innovation, People Management, Use of Corporate Assets, Social Responsibility, Quality of Management, Financial Soundness, Long-Term Investment Value, Quality of Products/Services, and Global Competitiveness. Companies that receive high evaluations in these categories are selected for inclusion in the list.



Fujitsu will continue to advance business activities from the perspective of the environment, society, and governance (ESG) in order to realize Our Purpose as stated in the Fujitsu Way - "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation" - and further increase its efforts to contribute to the sustainable development of society and the Earth.



(1) Korn Ferry:

Established in 1969 in the United States, Korn Ferry is a global management consulting firm that works to develop talent and make organizations more effective. It has 7,000 employees providing services in over 50 countries.



About Fujitsu



Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 130,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.9 trillion yen (US$35 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please see



