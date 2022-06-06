Fujitsu, NTT DOCOMO and NTT to start joint trials towards practical applications for 6G

TOKYO, Jun 6, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it will start collaboration with NTT DOCOMO, INC. (hereinafter DOCOMO)(1) and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (hereinafter NTT)(2) to conduct joint trials towards the realization of practical applications for 6G. In the joint trials, the partners will utilize radio waves in the high frequency range (sub-terahertz waves) of 100 GHz and 300 GHz, which represent promising candidates for use in 6G to realize a high-speed communication technology with radio wave propagation that is not affected by obstacles. The companies further aim to develop a high-frequency wireless device that utilizes a compound semiconductor(3).

Figure: Image of the joint trials

Fujitsu positions network technology as an essential element in its efforts to deliver business transformation through digital innovation and ultimately achieve a more sustainable society.



Background and tasks



6G networks are expected to further accelerate the digitization of society and provide essential solutions to complex societal issues. To this end, global R&D activities focus on further advancing the high-speed, large-capacity, low-latency, and simultaneous multi-connection features of current 5G networks and aim to realize communications with low power consumption with an eye towards the full-scale launch of 6G networks and services around 2030.



Wider frequency bands play a significant role in realizing high-speed and large-capacity communication exceeding that of current 5G networks. 100GHz and above are promising frequency bands for 6G networks that would enable communication speeds of over 100 Gbps, which is ten times higher than that of current 5G networks. However, radio waves at higher frequencies tend to be more easily affected by obstacles, which makes communication between distant points difficult.



Outline of the joint trials



To address this issue, Fujitsu, DOCOMO and NTT will conduct joint trials of distributed MIMO(4), a wireless communication technology where multiple sub-terahertz wave antennas are dispersed to simultaneously emit radio waves from multiple directions to a receiving terminal.

Through this joint experiment, the three companies aim to develop technology that is resistant to obstruction and realizes stable high-speed wireless communication over 100 Gbps.



In order to realize high-speed and large-capacity communications at sub-terahertz waves with small size and low power consumption, Fujitsu aims to develop high-frequency wireless devices utilizing compound semiconductors such as gallium nitride (GaN) and indium phosphorus (InP). Moving forward, Fujitsu will promote the development of technologies for the realization of practical applications for 6G and actively engage in global 6G standardization activities to contribute to solving societal issues through R&D.



Naoki Tani, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at DOCOMO, comments: "DOCOMO has been collaborating with Fujitsu since 2014 to verify wireless technologies towards the realization of 5G, and has leveraged the obtained know-how to provide 5G commercial services since 2020. We are delighted to collaborate with Fujitsu also towards the realization of the 6G concept.



DOCOMO and NTT will initiate experimental trials with Fujitsu to establish 6G wireless technologies for sub-THz communication using 100 GHz and 300 GHz band, and make a solid contribution to 6G commercialization with a variety of industry partners."



[1] NTT DOCOMO, INC.: Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Motoyuki Ii.

[2] Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT): Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Jun Sawada.

[3] Compound semiconductor: A semiconductor consisting of two or more elements such as GaN (gallium nitride) and InP (indium phosphorus). Since the mobility of electrons is higher than that of silicon semiconductors, high-speed operation is possible.

[4] Distributed MIMO: A technology that enables high-speed communication by simultaneously transmitting different signals from multiple distributed transmitting antennas and separating the signals received by multiple receiving antennas.



About Fujitsu

Fujitsu�s purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more:



Press Contacts:

Fujitsu Limited

Public and Investor Relations Division

www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/presscontacts/form/index.html



Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com TOKYO, Jun 6, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it will start collaboration with NTT DOCOMO, INC. (hereinafter DOCOMO)(1) and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (hereinafter NTT)(2) to conduct joint trials towards the realization of practical applications for 6G. In the joint trials, the partners will utilize radio waves in the high frequency range (sub-terahertz waves) of 100 GHz and 300 GHz, which represent promising candidates for use in 6G to realize a high-speed communication technology with radio wave propagation that is not affected by obstacles. The companies further aim to develop a high-frequency wireless device that utilizes a compound semiconductor(3).Fujitsu positions network technology as an essential element in its efforts to deliver business transformation through digital innovation and ultimately achieve a more sustainable society.Background and tasks6G networks are expected to further accelerate the digitization of society and provide essential solutions to complex societal issues. To this end, global R&D activities focus on further advancing the high-speed, large-capacity, low-latency, and simultaneous multi-connection features of current 5G networks and aim to realize communications with low power consumption with an eye towards the full-scale launch of 6G networks and services around 2030.Wider frequency bands play a significant role in realizing high-speed and large-capacity communication exceeding that of current 5G networks. 100GHz and above are promising frequency bands for 6G networks that would enable communication speeds of over 100 Gbps, which is ten times higher than that of current 5G networks. However, radio waves at higher frequencies tend to be more easily affected by obstacles, which makes communication between distant points difficult.Outline of the joint trialsTo address this issue, Fujitsu, DOCOMO and NTT will conduct joint trials of distributed MIMO(4), a wireless communication technology where multiple sub-terahertz wave antennas are dispersed to simultaneously emit radio waves from multiple directions to a receiving terminal.Through this joint experiment, the three companies aim to develop technology that is resistant to obstruction and realizes stable high-speed wireless communication over 100 Gbps.In order to realize high-speed and large-capacity communications at sub-terahertz waves with small size and low power consumption, Fujitsu aims to develop high-frequency wireless devices utilizing compound semiconductors such as gallium nitride (GaN) and indium phosphorus (InP). Moving forward, Fujitsu will promote the development of technologies for the realization of practical applications for 6G and actively engage in global 6G standardization activities to contribute to solving societal issues through R&D.Naoki Tani, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at DOCOMO, comments: "DOCOMO has been collaborating with Fujitsu since 2014 to verify wireless technologies towards the realization of 5G, and has leveraged the obtained know-how to provide 5G commercial services since 2020. We are delighted to collaborate with Fujitsu also towards the realization of the 6G concept.DOCOMO and NTT will initiate experimental trials with Fujitsu to establish 6G wireless technologies for sub-THz communication using 100 GHz and 300 GHz band, and make a solid contribution to 6G commercialization with a variety of industry partners."[1] NTT DOCOMO, INC.: Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Motoyuki Ii.[2] Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT): Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Jun Sawada.[3] Compound semiconductor: A semiconductor consisting of two or more elements such as GaN (gallium nitride) and InP (indium phosphorus). Since the mobility of electrons is higher than that of silicon semiconductors, high-speed operation is possible.[4] Distributed MIMO: A technology that enables high-speed communication by simultaneously transmitting different signals from multiple distributed transmitting antennas and separating the signals received by multiple receiving antennas.About FujitsuFujitsu�s purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com Press Contacts:Fujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionCopyright 2022 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com