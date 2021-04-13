Fujitsu Renews Key Systems for Japan Meteorological Agency, Contributing to Completion of Centralized Virtualization Platform

TOKYO, Apr 13, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced the renewal of three critical systems for the Japan Meteorological Agency to allow them to operate on the "JMA Information System Infrastructure," which serves as the new central virtualization platform for all agency-managed meteorological systems. The systems successfully integrated onto the platform since its inception include the JMA's regional meteorological observation system, "AMeDAS"(1), weather information transmission system, "ADESS"(2), and Ocean Information Processing System(3). The JMA initiated operations of the new platform system in March 2021.



By shifting key systems to the platform, the JMA plans to reduce operational load and costs and improve the speed of system development, while further strengthening its meteorological services by accelerating the use of data for disaster prevention and mitigation, and improving the accuracy of weather forecasts.



Fujitsu's central role in the digital transformation of the JMA's systems represents an important contribution to the accurate and rapid provision of vital meteorological and disaster prevention information, and ultimately the realization of a safer, more sustainable society.



Background



The Japan Meteorological Agency not only collects and analyzes observational data on weather, but also earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes, and oceans from meteorological organizations both domestically and internationally. The JMA leverages this data to offer important disaster prevention and weather information to the media, the public, and disaster prevention organizations allowing it to contribute to areas like traffic safety and to disaster mitigation measures.



In addition to the AMeDAS, ADESS, and Ocean Information Processing System built by Fujitsu, the JMA has established systems for individual operations. In anticipation of possible large-scale disasters, the JMA has divided and operated its systems between two stations in the East and West of Japan (4). With the growing sophistication of the technology and data-collection capabilities, however, the JMA has faced issues including increased operating costs, more complex operational management, longer development periods for new systems, and delays in adapting to the latest technologies.



To help address these challenges, the JMA introduced the central Information System Infrastructure in March 2020 to consolidate and integrate the various business systems that Fujitsu has built onto a virtualized platform. Since October 2020, each business system has been gradually shifted onto this platform, and with the completion of work to shift the three large scale systems, operations of the platform have commenced.



System Overview and Benefits of Migration



The JMA Information System Infrastructure makes it possible to integrate the operation and management system of individual systems, reduce costs, implement upgrades, and standardize security criteria to stably deliver 24 hour, non-stop operations. Because the systems are operated on the same platform, the development period for new functions and systems can be shortened considerably, and individual systems can be easily linked with others to accelerate data utilization.



1. AMeDAS

AMeDAS automatically receives meteorological observation data such as precipitation, wind direction and wind speed, temperature, and relative humidity at least every minute from about 1,300 AMeDAS stations nationwide including Meteorological Offices and Weather Stations, and uses the processed meteorological observation data for issuing disaster prevention meteorological information. Shifting AMeDAS to the new platform makes it possible to flexibly add system resources in response to the increase in the amount of weather observation data due to the localization and severity of disasters in recent years, contributing to the prompt and accurate announcement of disaster prevention weather information to stakeholders throughout society.



2. ADESS

ADESS is a system that plays a central role in the network that exchanges data with meteorological institutions in Japan and internationally, and distributes disaster prevention weather information including a variety of forecasts, advisories, warnings, and seismic intensity bulletins created by the JMA to administrative agencies and media organizations domestically. Shifting ADESS to the new platform will greatly improve the system's data processing capacity, which is needed to increase the amount of weather observation data it can collect from AMeDAS, the tide level data general processing system, weather satellites, etc., and to improve the computing capacity of supercomputer systems, enabling accurate and flexible delivery of updated weather information.



3. Ocean Information Processing System

The Ocean Information Processing System collects and processes observed data, distributes real-time information on storm surges and tsunamis, and exchanges data with external organizations. Shifting the system to the new platform will contribute to the safe and real-time delivery of data essential for generating warnings and advisories of high tides that accompany earthquakes, tsunamis, and typhoons.



(1) JMA's regional meteorological observation system, "AMeDAS":

Automated Meteorological Data Acquisition System. A system that automatically observes precipitation, wind direction and velocity, air temperature, and relative humidity from about 1,300 AMeDAS stations nationwide including Meteorological Offices and Weather Stations throughout the country 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, in order to closely monitor weather conditions in terms of time and area, and collects, calculates, and distributes observed data.

(2) ADESS:

Automatic Data Editing and Switching System. A core system that functions as the center of a network that exchanges data with meteorological institutions in Japan and overseas, and distributes disaster prevention weather information such as various forecasts, advisories, warnings, and seismic intensity bulletins created by the Japan Meteorological Agency to administrative agencies and media organizations in Japan.

(3) Ocean Information Processing System:

A system for collecting and processing observed tide level data, distributing real-time information on storm surges and tsunamis, and exchanging data with external organizations.

(4) East and West of Japan:

Located in Tokyo and Osaka



About Fujitsu



Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 130,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.9 trillion yen (US$35 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please see



