Fujitsu showcases global vision for driving sustainability transformation through digital innovation at Fujitsu ActivateNow 2022 in Asia

SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu announced that it will host its global flagship online event, Fujitsu ActivateNow 2022 on October 12, 2022, highlighting its vision, technology, and case studies for promoting Sustainability Transformation through digital innovation to various stakeholders, including society, customers, partners, and next-generation leaders.

The event will feature global programs including keynote speeches by Fujitsu Group CEO and CDXO Takahito Tokita and CTO Vivek Mahajan, and panel sessions by special guest speakers. In addition to the global programs, Fujitsu will offer an exclusive program for participants in South East Asia. Graeme Beardsell, EVP and CEO, Fujitsu Asia Pacific will examine sustainability transformation through an Asia Pacific lens in regional keynote address.



Fujitsu ActivateNow 2022 in Asia

Event Overview

1. Period:

October 12, 2022 (Wednesday)

- South East Asia (Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, India)

2:30PM SGT

- East Asia (China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea)

2:00PM CST

2. Event Contents and Scheduling:

- Global Program

Opening Keynote

Takahito Tokita, CEO and CDXO of Fujitsu Limited will open the event, setting out Fujitsu's direction and explaining how Fujitsu is working with customers and partners to deliver Sustainability Transformation to build a better world. To tell this story, the CEO is joined by guests from inside and outside of Fujitsu.

Fujitsu Uvance Session

Opening remarks from Megumi Shimazu, SEVP of Fujitsu Limited, followed by examples of customer efforts to solve societal issues through the new value created by Fujitsu Uvance by linking people, technology and ideas.

- Asia Regional Programs

For South East Asia

Graeme Beardsell, EVP and CEO, Fujitsu Asia Pacific will explore how Fujitsu prioritizes sustainability within its business and how it enhances sustainability transformation through digital innovation for its customers and communities. As Asia Pacific businesses determine their path forward in sustainability transformation, Graeme will encourage leaders to examine their business practices to discover initiatives that can accelerate sustainability and to determine how to leverage business ecosystems to drive impact.

For East Asia

Head of East Asia Office, Koji Masuda expresses a warm greeting to all participants and introduces viewers to the highlights of Fujitsu ActivateNow 2022.

Online resources

Fujitsu ActivateNow Microsite- South East Asia / East Asia

Registration- South East Asia / East Asia

Press Contacts

Public and Investor Relations Division

Inquiries

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more www.fujitsu.com.