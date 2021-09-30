Fujitsu Showcases Vision for Sustainable Future for Asia through Digital Innovation at Fujitsu ActivateNow 2021

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu announced that it will host its second consecutive annual flagship global event, Fujitsu ActivateNow 2021 from October 12, 2021, delivering attendees around the world a dynamic digital experience with messages from Fujitsu's leadership as well as panel discussions and guest presentations from global visionaries in areas including digital government, the sharing economy, and diversity and inclusion. In addition to its global agenda, Fujitsu will offer an exclusive program for participants in Asia, with special sessions highlighting important business and social issues and other hot topics that resonate throughout the region.

This year's program will take participants on a journey through Fujitsu's latest services and advanced technologies driving digital transformation (DX) for customers globally, while demonstrating how Fujitsu leverages its world-leading innovation for well-being and social good. The event will highlight Fujitsu's contributions to the fulfillment of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals as well as its efforts to resolve the many challenges facing humanity, including the existential threat posed by climate change, as we emerge from the shadow of the pandemic.

In October 2020, Fujitsu launched its first ever global digital flagship event, Fujitsu ActivateNow 2020, delivering insights from top executives and global thought leaders to an audience of 25,000 virtual visitors from around the world. This year's program offers viewers a similarly exciting program, as Fujitsu welcomes guest speakers including President Toomas Ilves, President of Estonia from 2006-2016, former Vice Chair of Goldman Sachs Japan and Chief Japan Equity Strategist Kathy Matsui, and other special guests.

Event Overview

1. Period: from October 12, 2021 (Tuesday) 1PM SGT

Offered on demand

Pre-registration necessary

2. Target country /regions:

Singapore, mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam

3. Event Contents:

Global Program

Summary: The global program features an opening keynote from Fujitsu Group CEO and CDXO Takahito Tokita, followed by Highlight sessions hosted by company executives and guest expert.

Asia Regional Programs

Summary: Fujitsu's Asia Regional Head, Koji Masuda, will discuss how technology is changing the world, the potential of the Asian region, and Fujitsu's issue-driven approach to social issues for Asia's sustainable future as customers' DX partner of choice. These contents will offer a regional perspective on the latest trends, views, and specific examples from customers, partners, and experts throughout Asia.

Online resources

Press Contacts

Public and Investor Relations Division

Inquiries

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 126,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$34 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.