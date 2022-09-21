Fujitsu strengthens security practice with acquisition of leading New Zealand cybersecurity firm InPhySec

TOKYO, Sep 21, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Fujitsu Australia and New Zealand have moved to strengthen their security services capabilities with the acquisition of New Zealand cyber security company InPhySec. This move marks the latest milestone in Fujitsu's global M&A strategy and builds upon services offered by recently acquired firms Versor, oobe, and Enable Professional Services, to empower customers on their digital transformation journeys.



Founded in 2015, InPhySec is one of New Zealand's largest providers of security consulting and managed security services. Its comprehensive range of managed security services includes SIEM (security information and event management), as well as cloud; network; and endpoint detection and response services, delivered through its global 24/7 Security Operations Centres across 3 locations. Specialist services are delivered through secret grade server rooms which provide data localization and additional physical security, services of particular importance to the New Zealand government and other regulated industries. InPhySec's secret- and top secret-cleared staff give it a competitive advantage in the New Zealand market.



The strategic acquisition will provide Fujitsu's customers in New Zealand with access to specialist security consulting and managed services. Likewise, InPhySec's customer base, which spans a wide range of industries including Fujitsu ANZ's core industries of Defence, Public Sector, Healthcare, Retail, Financial Services and Transport, will now have access to Fujitsu's broad range of digital transformation services and products.



Graeme Beardsell, Executive Vice President and CEO, Fujitsu Asia-Pacific, said, "This investment comes at a time when protecting businesses, government agencies and the general public has never been more important. The InPhySec acquisition expands our managed security footprint in New Zealand and across the region. We are delighted to have InPhySec's team of cyber security experts join our organisation."



Marc Barlow, Chief Executive Officer, InPhySec said, "Joining Fujitsu allows us to introduce some of the world's leading technology solutions to our clients, as well as bringing our expertise to Fujitsu's customers. Strong partnership is critical to match the growing scale and sophistication of global threats, which means countries such as New Zealand are becoming increasingly more vulnerable. This acquisition will help introduce New Zealand homegrown developed know-how and capability to a global audience."



On completion of the acquisition, InPhySec Chief Executive Officer Marc Barlow will report to Graeme Beardsell, Executive Vice President and CEO, Fujitsu Asia Pacific.



For more information about Fujitsu Australia and New Zealand, please visit



About Fujitsu



Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more:



About Fujitsu Australia and New Zealand



Fujitsu Australia and New Zealand is a leading service provider of business, information technology and communications solutions. We partner with our customers to consult, design, build, operate and support business solutions. From strategic consulting to application and infrastructure solutions and services, Fujitsu Australia and New Zealand have earned a reputation as the single supplier of choice for leading corporate and government organisations. Fujitsu Australia Limited and Fujitsu New Zealand Limited are wholly owned subsidiaries of Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702). See



About InPhySec



InPhySec is New Zealand's largest privately owned cyber security consultancy and managed security provider. With a team that is drawn from intelligence, defence, law enforcement, and big-four consultancy we offer relevant and appropriate advice and solutions that are proportional to our client's requirements. We have partnered with globally renowned cyber security technology companies to help us build a world class security service headquartered in New Zealand. Over the past seven years we have built enviable and ever-increasing partnerships with clients, who are benefiting from our dedication and focus to their security outcomes.



