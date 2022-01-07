FULI GEMSTONES SHOWCASES ITS NATURAL PERIDOT AT THE GLOBAL GEMS & JEWELRY CONFERENCE HAIKOU, HAINAN 7-11 JANUARY 2022

HAIKOU, China, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From Jan 7 to 11, 2022, the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, will host the inaugural Global Gems & Jewelry Development Conference. The perfect way to launch into January 2022, the symposium will bring together well-known luxury companies displaying a stunning array of gemstones and jewelry. At the invitation of the Gems and Jewelry Trade Association of China, Fuli Gemstones will be participating at this year's conference.

The exhibition will focus on gemstones, jewelry and creativity in gemstone cutting. The jewelry hall, hosted by the Gems and Jewellery Trade Association of China, covers an extensive area spanning some 25,000 sqm, with booths presenting coloured gemstones, diamonds, pearls, jades, precious metals and jewelry.

Fuli Gemstones owns the licence to the world's largest known peridot deposit located in Dunhua, Jilin, China. According to the F&S Report, Yiqisong Nanshan mining project (the "YQS Nanshan Project") of Fuli Gemstones held the largest amount of exploitable rough peridot, covering approximately 64.1% of global reserves, as of December 31, 2020 among those identified by Frost & Sullivan internationally based on its independent research. The company's aim is to educate and reveal the magnificence of Fuli's Chinese peridot to jewelry lovers and the gemstone industry. As always, the knowledgeable Fuli team will be on-hand to provide educational insights on its peridot and explain the qualities of this vibrant, natural gemstone.

Fuli Gemstones will also take the opportunity to announce the launch of its second Fuli Gemstones Peridot Design Celebration. Designers will be invited to submit their designs for 2022.

Fuli Gemstones will be located in Hall 8 Stand 8C01-8C12

Fuli will exhibit in a dedicated 108sqm space designed to present an array of peridot jewellery along with their vibrant, eye-catching loose gemstones produced from their YQS Nanshan Project.

'Once again, we are thrilled to be able to showcase our Fuli Gemstones peridot. This exclusive and targeted conference is a magnificent way for us to educate and show people first-hand our captivating gemstones. It is always wonderful to meet clients in person and to see their faces light up when they see our peridot gemstones. We look forward to bringing the beauty and rich history of our peridot to Hainan.'

Pia Tonna, CMO, Fuli Gemstones

ABOUT FULI GEMSTONES

Embracing a core business model of "mine-to-market" and a progressive business philosophy, Fuli Gemstones International Holdings Limited is committed to becoming the leading global producer and supplier of quality peridot gemstones with a business that encompasses mining, processing, marketing, and sales.

Fuli Gemstones Yiqisong Nanshan mining project (the "YQS Nanshan Project") is located in the foothills of the tranquil Changbai Mountains. Our YQS Nanshan Project has probable ore reserves of 5.19 million tonnes, with sample peridot tested, all of which reach a gemstone grade, and are of relatively saturated color.

Within six years, Fuli Gemstones has successively established operating subsidiaries in Dunhua, Beijing, Hong Kong and London and amassed a solid team of professional, multi-cultural and vibrant management. Championing an open mind-set and progressive thinking, this team of management is dedicated to developing Fuli Gemstones into an industry leader in peridot gemstone mining.

Fuli Gemstones is resolute in the offering of a consistent supply of peridot gemstones with full traceability, adhering to safety standards for its mining production, and supported by active global marketing and brand awareness initiatives.

The vision of Fuli Gemstones is to become a leading global producer and supplier of quality peridot gemstones, and to build the most innovative, creative, and environmentally responsible gemstone mining company in the world.

