In Full Support of the Entrepreneurship of Hong Kong Youths, GF Securities Sponsors the HKUST Entrepreneurship Competition for the 6th Consecutive Year



Mr. Liting Xiong (Left), Chief Executive Officer of GF Holdings (Hong Kong) Corporation Limited, presenting the "GF Innovation Award" to Flash Diagnostic

HONG KONG, Jul 6, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The HKUST-Sino One-Million-Dollar Entrepreneurship 2022 Competition, sponsored by GF Securities Co., Ltd. ("GF Securities", stock code: 1776.HK; 000776.SZ) for the 6th consecutive year, has come to a successful end. After an intense competition, FLASH Diagnostics, which focused on developing an effective, low-cost, accurate and user-friendly handheld diagnostic testing platform, emerged with flying colours and won the "GF Innovation Award" sponsored by GF Securities. Their project put convenience and quality at the forefront of patients' nursing plans and was therefore highly commended and well received by the judges.Established in 2011, the HKUST-Sino One-Million-Dollar Millions Entrepreneurship Competition has been held for 12 sessions. As the platinum sponsor of the competition for 6 consecutive years, GF Securities has fervently supported innovation and entrepreneurship of youths and has established the "GF Innovation Award" for 4 consecutive years to encourage and commend outstanding entrepreneurial teams in the field of innovation. The competition has expanded from Hong Kong to other regions in China since 2016 and has become a well-known entrepreneurial competition in Greater China, giving rise to numerous widely recognized entrepreneurial teams and projects. The competition this year covers other regions including Macau, Beijing, Foshan, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and the Yangtze River Delta. The top 3 teams from Hong Kong will compete with the winners from the other 6 regions in the national finals for the exclusive million-dollar championship.This year's competition in Hong Kong consisted of four rounds, attracting the participation of 175 teams. Projects covered various topics ranging from medical health, renewable energy, to smart technology. As the long-term sponsor of the competition, GF Securities proactively participated in the competition progress and was invited to the prize giving ceremony as one of the award presenters. Mr. Liting Xiong, Chief Executive Officer of GF Holdings (Hong Kong) Corporation Limited ("GF Hong Kong"), said, "The participants of this year's competition brought us innovative and groundbreaking projects covering different fields which filled up some of the lacunae in the commercial landscape. This competition has once again witnessed the strength and experience that HKUST has in fostering entrepreneurship. As an industry leader, GF Securities is committed to making full use of domestic and overseas capital markets to support quality enterprises at different stages of development. We will also continue to render our full support to outstanding entrepreneurs, promote the development of start-ups, and help young people realize their ideas and ambitions on their roads to entrepreneurship."Ms. Mai Xiaoying, Executive Director of Private Equity at GF Investments (Hong Kong) Company Limited, provided professional advice and guidance to the participants as one of the judge panellists in the finals. Ms. Mai said, "I am so honored to act as one of the judges on behalf of GF Securities. As a direct investment firm that specializes in domestic and overseas premium equity and equity-like investments, GF Investments (Hong Kong) possesses vast resources for start-up investments and has ample management experience. GF Investments (Hong Kong) has always paid close attention to outstanding start-ups in various fields. This year's competition was particularly intense, and the excellent performance of the entrepreneur teams illustrated how passionate Hong Kong's youths were about entrepreneurship and innovation. GF Securities and its subsidiary will continue to help exceptional projects obtain funds and resources in order to boost the development of start-ups and to nurture more brilliant entrepreneurs."As one of the most influential securities companies in China's capital market, GF Securities has always exerted its influence in devoting itself to substantial charity work. In the past 7 years, GF Securities has provided supporting funds of 5.5 million to over 300 projects in support of the youth's scientific and technological innovation achievements. With the participation of more than 200 micro-entrepreneurship tutors and nearly 40 universities, including Peking University and Tsinghua University, the campaign has impacted tens of millions of people through various online and in-person events, encouraging more students to participate in innovative and entrepreneurial projects, further promoting the integrated development of production, education and research. Due to its innovative practices and achievements in combatting the epidemic and in public welfare poverty alleviation, GF Securities was awarded the "2021 Philanthropy Collective Award" at the 11th Philanthropy Festival, recognising the Company's improvements in its comprehensive evaluation of social responsibility and its increasing brand influence. In the future, GF Securities will continue to adhere to its core value of "Gathering Love From the Bottom of the Heart", actively fulfil its social responsibilities, and strive to enhance the vigorous development of youth entrepreneurship both domestically and abroad.About GF Securities Co. LtdEstablished in 1991, GF Securities Co., Ltd. is one of the first full-service securities firms in China. The Company was successfully listed on the main boards of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock code: 000776.SZ), and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock code: 1776.HK), in 2010 and 2015 respectively. Due to its excellent business performance, its continued refinement in risk management and its quality services, the company has achieved sustained and steady development, and remains one of the most influential securities companies in China. With holding position of GF Futures, GF Xinde, GF Qianhe, GF Asset Management, GF Holdings (Hong Kong), Guangfa Financial Leasing and GF Fund Management and investment in E Fund (tied the largest shareholder), the Company has formed a group structure and continuously improved its customer service capability. As of December 31, 2021, the Company operated 25 subsidiaries and 284 brokerage branches across 31 provinces, cities, and autonomous regions throughout China. The Company's market-leading capital strength and profitability has allowed it to rank top among domestic listed securities companies in terms of aggregate market value. "Enhancing Knowledge and Seeking Practical Contributions" lies at the heart of the Company's values and the Company is dedicated to its mission of "Making its Dreams of Repaying the Country with Financial Value Come True", as well as putting its philosophy of "Operating steadily, Maintaining innovation and Delivering results" into practice. 