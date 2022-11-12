Fullerton Health Medical Centre for Migrant Workers at Gul Circle Opens in Tuas

Catering to the Healthcare Needs of Migrant Workers Under the Primary Care Plan

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullerton Health Group (FHG) marked a major milestone by opening the doors to a new Medical Centre. Migrant Workers (MWs) residing in the West can seek medical attention at FHG's new medical facility located conveniently within the region. Being a Ministry of Manpower appointed Primary Care Plan Anchor Operator (PCP AO) for ZoneE (Tuas region), the opening of the new Fullerton Health Medical Centre for Migrant Workers (FHMCMW) at Gul Circle makes medical care more accessible to MWs residing in the region.

Including the FHMCMW at Gul Circle, FHG now operates three medical facilities in the area specifically to provide for MW's healthcare needs – together with CDPL Medical Centre and Tuas View Dorm Medical Post. Currently, more than 60,000 MWs have enrolled into FHG's PCP.

At the celebratory event on the opening of the FHMCMW which was held on location, Dr Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Sustainability and the Environment, was the Guest-of-Honour.

The new medical centre has an effective and dependable framework, incorporating pandemic-ready infrastructural and technological features. These include segregated consultation areas with separate ventilation systems to prevent contamination of airflow, treatment rooms, observation bays and other purpose-built infrastructural features which aid the medical centre in responding to pandemics.

Having being heavily involved with the MW community especially during the pandemic, FHG gained first hand insights into their healthcare needs, and also recognised that MWs sometimes fall through the gaps when it comes to accessing affordable and accessible healthcare services. The launch of the new FHMCMW provides a range of quality primary care health services, as well as medical diagnostics where appropriate, under one roof.

Fullerton Health Managing Director (SG) Dr Walter Lim said, "The opening of FHMCMW is a key milestone in our journey to transform primary care for MWs. The three facilities are aimed at providing MWs residing in Tuas with a holistic ecosystem of care not only for common and chronic ailments, but also medical examinations for work pass application or renewal and annual basic health screenings. In addition, MWs can also get medical assistance via our 24/7 teleconsult service. As a PCP AO, what we really want to achieve is to provide better and timelier care for MWs, without the need and hassle to travel outside of Tuas."

Continued Dr Walter Lim: "The FHMCMW is a comprehensive facility manned by a multi-disciplinary team of healthcare professionals including doctors, nurses, healthcare assistants and radiographers. The Medical Centre is equipped with on-site X-ray, blood testing, clinical measurement and treatment room facilities. The operating hours of the FHMCMW also cater to the MWs – it is opened from 9.30am to 9pm on weekdays, 1.30pm to 9pm on weekends. We are closed only on public holidays. Currently, COVID-19 vaccination is available at FHMCMW for eligible MWs, 7 days a week from 9.00am to 12.00pm, 1.00pm to 5.00pm."

About Fullerton Health

Fullerton Health is a leading integrated health system in the Asia Pacific region. Founded in Singapore in 2010, today the Company serves clients through over 550 owned healthcare facilities and a large global network of healthcare providers across nine markets in Asia Pacific. Fullerton Health's value proposition is the integration of healthcare service offerings with customized management and advisory capabilities, in line with its purpose to deliver affordable and accessible care for all in Asia Pacific.

For more information on Fullerton Health, please visit http://www.fullertonhealth.com/

Annex

Please credit the photos to "Fullerton Health Group" or "富乐医疗集团"



Migrant workers registering for a consultation at the Fullerton Health Medical Centre for Migrant Workers @ Gul Circle



Waiting area for consultation



A Migrant worker awaiting his medication at the pharmacy



The Fullerton Health Medical Centre for Migrant Workers @ Gul Circle is equipped with on-site X-ray, blood testing, clinical measurement and treatment room facilities.

Access download link for: