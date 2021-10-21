The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong Named the First Hotel in Hong Kong and mainland China to Attain the Internationally Acclaimed WELL v2™ Precertification

HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Group (the 'Group') is delighted to announce that The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong (the 'Hotel') has attained the WELL Precertification under the WELL Building Standard™ v2. The precertification is a milestone achievement recognised by the International WELL Building Institute™ (IWBI™) that awards a project's intent to implement health and well-being strategies that will be third-party verified upon completion.



The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong has become the first hotel project in Hong Kong and mainland China to be awarded the WELL™ v2 precertification.



Thanks to the Sino team for their endeavours, the accreditation of The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong is an acknowledgement of the Group’s pursuit of sustainability and wellness in the development and operations of its hotels.

As the first hotel project in Hong Kong and mainland China to receive this internationally acclaimed recognition, the precertification exemplifies the Group's commitment to integrating health and sustainability strategies into every aspect of its operations and efforts in making business a driver of sustainability for a better future.

Mr Daryl Ng, Deputy Chairman of Sino Group, says, 'The built environment has a profound impact on our health and wellbeing. Sino Group is committed to developing projects that link sustainability with design and operational strategies to promote health and wellness. We are grateful that The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong, the latest addition to the Fullerton family, has been the first hotel in Hong Kong and mainland China to attain this internationally acclaimed WELL v2™ precertification. As we commit to Creating Better Lifescapes for the communities we serve, I would like to thank the Sino team for their endeavours in supporting the Group to deliver on our commitment to promote a more sustainable community as we continue our sustainable journey towards Sustainability Vision 2030.'

'Congratulations to The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong for achieving WELL Precertification through its exemplary planning to implement health and wellbeing strategies into the hotel property,' said Xue Ya, President of IWBI Asia. 'In a post pandemic world, public confidence in the health and safety conditions of hotels is essential for economic recovery, and Sino Group's commitment to creating a healthier experience for guests and employees leads the charge for the hospitality industry.'

Sustainability is at the core of Sino Group's values, and the Sustainability Vision 2030 highlights tangible commitments to embedding elements into the design, construction, and operations of property developments, redefining them to focus on green living, health and wellbeing. Following the precertification received for 133 Portofino, St. George's Mansions and Landmark South, this accreditation of The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong is an acknowledgement of the Group's pursuit of sustainability and wellness in the development and operations of its hotels.

Located on the southside of Hong Kong Island, The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong is the first Fullerton hotel in Hong Kong and first Fullerton resort worldwide. Being a sustainable oceanfront luxury resort in Hong Kong, the Hotel is committed to offering a sustainable and healthy environment for all through green building measures and WELL building strategies including the implementation of practical green and climate resilience designs and features. To further incorporate wellness living into the hospitality experience, the Hotel will offer a wide range of wellbeing programmes for guests and employees to engage in such as urban farming, aqua yoga, hiking, as well as other mental and physical health activities like meditation, forest bathing, tea ceremony rituals, dance/movement and music therapies, with the aim of creating a connection with nature and a sense of wellbeing.

Created through seven years of rigorous research and development working with leading physicians, scientists and industry professionals, the WELL Building Standard is a performance-based certification system that marries best practices in design and construction with evidence-based scientific research. The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong earned the WELL Precertification based on its design intents within ten categories of building performance — Air, Water, Nourishment, Light, Movement, Thermal Comfort, Sound, Materials, Mind and Community.

