Funding Souq Collaborates with Qoyod to Offer Integrated Financing Solutions for the SME Ecosystem in Saudi Arabia

Funding Souq partners with Qoyod to offer tailored financing for SMEs in Saudi Arabia, enhancing access to capital and supporting growth.

Funding Souq, a P2P investing platform in SME financing , is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Qoyod, a leading provider of accounting software in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration aims to provide embedded financing solutions specifically tailored for SMEs in the country.



Through this exciting alliance, Funding Souq will leverage Qoyod's robust cloud accounting platform to seamlessly integrate financing options directly into the accounting software used by SMEs. This innovative approach will empower businesses to conveniently access timely and flexible financing solutions, fueling their growth and enabling them to achieve their business objectives more efficiently.



Martin Jaouni, Founder & CEO at Funding Souq, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Qoyod to bring embedded financing solutions to the SME ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. Small and medium-sized enterprises are the backbone of the Saudi Arabian economy, and we firmly believe that by combining Qoyod's cutting-edge accounting software with our expertise in financing, we can empower these businesses to thrive and contribute significantly to the country's economic growth."



The collaboration will offer embedded financing solutions that cater to the specific needs of SMEs, including working capital loans, equipment financing, and trade finance. By leveraging Qoyod's extensive network and Funding Souq's financial services expertise, the partnership aims to provide competitive profit rates, flexible repayment terms, and a streamlined application process, supporting the growth and success of SMEs in Saudi Arabia.



About Funding Souq:



Funding Souq is a well-established platform for small business loans and investing based in Saudi Arabia and UAE. Our platform connects established businesses with a diverse community of investors, offering competitive investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.



At Funding Souq, we firmly believe in collaboration and democratizing access to finance. We strive to bring together entrepreneurs and investors, creating opportunities for businesses to secure the funding they need to thrive, while providing investors with attractive risk-adjusted returns.



Operating in accordance with Shariah principles, our platform ensures that all investment and borrowing opportunities are compliant with Islamic finance principles. We have obtained certification from Dar Al Sharia, a subsidiary of Dubai Islamic Bank, and our in-house Sharia Supervisory Board diligently evaluates each investment opportunity to ensure compliance.



Contact Info:

Name: Jowana Alahmadi

Email: Send Email

Organization: Funding Souq

Phone: +966 800 124 0366

Website: https://fundingsouq.com/sa/en/



