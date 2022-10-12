FundPark provides cross-border merchants with Suiyiyong -- a cost-effective financing solution to facilitate cross-border business transactions

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Oct. 12, 2022 (Beijing time), FundPark Limited ("FundPark"), Asia's leading eCommerce funding liquidity solution and technology provider, and LianLian Global have entered into an exclusive arrangement in launching a new financing solution known as "Suiyiyong" targeting the cross-border eCommerce merchants. This solution is the first of its kind in the market providing a purely digital and online experience for merchants. The cross-border eCommerce merchants are able to get access to funding provided by FundPark through LianLian Global portal in a simple, seamless and efficient way.

Simply put, Suiyiyong is designed and focusing to help merchants conducting cross-border business and meeting their funding and financial needs. With Suiyiyong, merchants would be able to settle various expenses including logistics, procurement, advertising, celebrities' promotion as well as popularity evaluation directly through LianLian Global. Unlike traditional loan, Suiyiyong is unique and innovative in having incorporated the cross-border financing service into the daily business and operation of the cross-border merchants. It is no longer a conventional lending but instead aiming at resolving the cash flow issue based on the distinct liquidity feature in order to enable the cross-border merchants to get more access to working capital and increase their sales volume and revenue.

Merchants can apply for a credit line of up to US$100,000 under Suiyiyong as long as they maintain LianLian Global's account as required and regularly use the payment collection service provided by LianLian Global. Suiyiyong can enhance the cashflow of cross-border merchants. In case the merchants have greater funding and financing needs, FundPark also provides merchants with another financing solution known as Wairongbao which offers a credit limit up to US$10 million. To date, FundPark has served nearly 10,000 customers having a gross merchandise volume (GMV) exceeding US$6 billion in total, and has provided them with financing in a sum of around US$1 billion.

Suiyiyong has several innovative features, including:

A purely digital and online experience

No restrictions on the e-commerce platforms on which merchants conducting business

Online application in 2 steps

Supporting fee payment as well as cash withdrawal

To celebrate the launch of Suiyiyong, FundPark is injecting an initial amount of US$5 million for the funds available to the customers of Suiyiyong and offering an interest-free period of 45 days. Such attractive offer demonstrates the importance and confidence that FundPark is putting on Suiyiyong, particularly nowadays US Federal Reserve keeps increasing the interest rate and US dollars stay strong having hit multiple record high. For details of the terms and conditions of the offer or enquiries, please contact our customer service representative or visit our corporate website at www.fundpark.com or www.fundpark.cn.

Warning: You must repay your loans. Do not pay any intermediaries. Customer Service/Complaint Hotline: +852 3460 2871, Money Lender's License No: 2010/2021