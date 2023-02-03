Funeral Home Offers Pro Bono Services to Those in Need

—

With the belief that each member of our society deserves a dignified departure, Memorial Funeral is proud to announce the offering of pro bono funeral services to those in need. The loss of a loved one is a difficult time for all involved, and the added financial burden of funeral expenses can make it even harder. This is why the company has decided to offer a portion of its services free of charge to families who are unable to afford them.

Memorial Funeral has been working with welfare organisations to provide pro bono / free funeral services to the family, and ensure a dignified process is observed.

The pro bono services will be applicable to straight-to-cremation processes only. The welfare organisation will offer a coffin donation and Memorial Funeral will assist in arranging the entire cremation process at no cost to the family.

While this service has been rendered by Memorial Funeral since its inception, the recent years have highlighted financial stress from marketplace disruptions and rising inflation. This has impacted the less fortunate in profound ways, and it is the company’s wish to help them during difficult periods. With the help of welfare organisations, Memorial Funeral would like more members of the public to know about this perennial initiative and its ready assistance.

There is no quota allotment. Any family in need interested in the pro bono services can call the 24/7 hotline (+65 8866 3326) to apply. The dedicated staff will be happy to assist with next steps.

For more information or further media inquiries, please contact any of our consultants at our hotline, or email us at: contact@memorialfuneral.com.sg.

About Memorial Funeral

Memorial Funeral was established in 2014 as a 24-hour one-stop funeral service provider in Singapore offering caring and professional funerary services to members of any race or religion. We pride ourselves on our compassionate and respectful approach, and believe in meeting both the needs of the departed and the ones they have left behind.



Contact Info:

Name: Memorial Funeral Specialist Pte Ltd

Email: Send Email

Organization: Memorial Funeral Specialist Pte Ltd

Address: 22 Sin Ming Lane #06-76 , Midview City Singapore 573969

Phone: +65 8866 3326

Website: https://memorialfuneral.com.sg/



Release ID: 89089509

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.