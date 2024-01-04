Funseaker Redefines Luxury Yachting In The Caribbean's Glittering Epicenter

As 2024 unfolds, travelers turn their heads to the picturesque waters of St Martin and Anguilla, where yacht charters have become the ultimate choice for tourists seeking unique and luxurious experiences.

The Caribbean stands out as a highly sought-after destination for blue-water cruising, given its proximity to the United States. It experiences heightened popularity, particularly during the Christmas and New Year holidays. Funseaker, renowned for its exceptional boat rentals in St Martin, offers unforgettable adventures that seamlessly blend serenity and excitement.

Every winter, the Caribbean becomes a magnet for the world's affluent, drawing over two million tourists in 2023 alone. This season transforms the islands into a haven for celebrities, Hollywood A-listers, and business magnates who converge to celebrate the New Year, making the region a leading destination for those craving luxury, freedom, and utmost privacy. This is where Funseaker comes in as it reshapes the luxury yachting landscape.

Founded in 2012 in St. Barts, Funseaker has ingeniously adapted the high-end amenities typical of mega yachts to their more intimately sized fleet, ranging from 34 to 53 feet. This game-changing approach opens yacht chartering to a broader audience. The company's fleet, including catamaran charters in St Maarten, is a testament to this spirit, marrying luxury with environmental consciousness.

In the elite Caribbean waters, Funseaker is not merely a player but a leader, charting a course toward a future where luxury is defined by the richness of experience rather than the size of the yacht. Every vessel in their fleet comes equipped with an array of eco-friendly luxury water toys, from the electrically powered Jetsurf to the adventurous Seabob and the gravity-defying E-foil. These once-exclusive toys, now available on Funseaker's yacht charters in St Martin, provide thrilling experiences and align with the global emphasis on sustainable practices in luxury.

Jeff G and Marc L represent a new breed of customers who choose Funseaker for emotionally enriching and physically enjoyable experiences. With bases in Anguilla and St Martin/Sint Maarten, Funseaker caters to a growing clientele seeking a blend of sophistication, adventure, and escapism.

The charm of yacht charters in St Martin and Anguilla captivates more and more tourists. FUNSEAKER Yachting, known for its top-notch boat charters in St Martin, offers adventures that perfectly mix peace with excitement. These charters are affordable, ranging from $890 to $4990, making them ideal for celebrating special occasions.

Scenic Routes and Destinations

The trip from Sint Maarten to Anguilla is a highlight of these boat charters, allowing guests to witness the Caribbean in all its glory. The inclusion of places like Pinel Island and Tintamarre Island in the itineraries adds to the charm of each journey.

Funseaker's newest addition, VOGUE, a luxurious 51ft power catamaran, is known for its spacious and well-designed exteriors. It offers ample outdoor living areas, including large sunbathing lounges in the shade and under the sun. The yacht's layout provides perfect spaces for relaxation and entertainment, allowing guests to enjoy the sea breeze and stunning views comfortably.

Hotels and activities in the Caribbean

Travelers seeking the perfect Caribbean escape dive into luxury and adventure at Meads Bay Anguilla. This pristine destination offers a 1.5km stretch of pristine white sand, featuring two exceptional luxury hotels – Malliouhana and Four Seasons – along with enticing dining options like Blanchards and Straw Hat.

Meads Bay Anguilla not only provides a haven of luxury but also invites visitors to explore its stunning underwater world. Adjacent to Malliouhana, a beautiful coral reef awaits, home to hundreds of tropical fishes. Dive in with snorkeling gear provided by the Funseaker crew for an unforgettable underwater experience.

Travelers may continue the journey to Anse Marcel Beach for a five-star lunch experience. Situated at the north of Saint Martin, Anse Marcel is a charming area surrounded by lush green hills. Originally a mangrove area, it was transformed into a serene retreat over a decade ago.

A boat charter to Anse Marcel Saint Martin opens up a world of possibilities for families and friends. Dive into exhilarating water sports, including jet skiing, stand-up paddleboarding, sea bobbing, and jet surfing, in the crystal-clear waters of Anse Marcel.

For those who value experiences that are emotionally enriching and physically exhilarating, Funseaker is the epitome of luxury in motion. For more information or reservations, travelers may visit the company's website www.funseaker.com. Be sure to book well in advance to secure a sure spot on an unforgettable journey into the heart of Caribbean luxury.



Contact Info:

Name: Fabien ROBERT

Email: Send Email

Organization: Funseaker charter

Address: Marina Fort Louis - 97150 SAINT MARTIN

Phone: +590 (0)690663395

Website: https://www.funseaker.com



