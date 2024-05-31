FURSYS, Korea's Leading Office Furniture Brand, to Unveil Innovations at Design Days 2024 in Chicago

FURSYS, a renowned leader in office furniture from Korea, is gearing up to showcase their innovative designs at Design Days 2024, taking place in Chicago from June 10-12, 2024.

FURSYS, a renowned leader in office furniture from Korea, is gearing up to showcase their innovative designs at Design Days 2024, taking place in Chicago from June 10-12, 2024. With the theme "Good to Work," FURSYS aims to establish a strong presence in the North American market by connecting with customers and expanding their network of dealers.

At Design Days 2024, FURSYS will introduce their first official pop-up showroom in the USA, marking a new chapter through spanning an impressive 12,000 square feet. This showroom will feature meticulously curated zones and layouts, all designed in-house, highlighting the brand's commitment to quality and innovation.

FURSYS will showcase an impressive array of their latest products. Among them is the WEYARD, a versatile lounge table designed to accommodate multiple groups working together, fostering collaboration and efficiency. The ABIERTO stands out as a premier height adjustable desk crafted for sophisticated executive workspaces, seamlessly combining functionality with elegance. Another highlight is the TEPUI, a high-end desk tailored for receptions that offers a perfect blend of style and practicality. Completing the lineup is the T90, the newest performance chair from the FURSYS Group, which exemplifies cutting-edge ergonomic design and innovation.

Attendees of Design Days 2024 can look forward to a variety of engaging events hosted by FURSYS. The ongoing events include the Good-to-work tour, a personalized 1:1 guided tour available by reservation, offering an in-depth look at FURSYS's innovative office solutions. Additionally, the Good-to-work lounge provides a 2-hour free workspace where attendees can experience firsthand the comfort and functionality of FURSYS furniture, available by reservation beforehand.

A special event, the K-snack happy hour, will offer attendees a delightful break with popular Korean snacks, blending cultural enjoyment with culinary treats.

There are also notable speaker events scheduled. On June 10th at 4 PM, the Discover Fursys session will serve as a gathering to explore FURSYS's offerings and future plans. On June 11th at 4 PM, the IDEO X Fursys event will feature an open talk with Thomas Overthun,executives from IDEO, and FURSYS Group, focusing on the future of office design and innovation.

"We are thrilled to participate in Design Days 2024 and showcase our latest innovations to the North American market," said a FURSYS media representative. "Our pop-up showroom is a testament to our dedication to providing top-quality office solutions and fostering a productive work environment."

For more information, visit FURSYS USA.

About FURSYS:

FURSYS is a premier office furniture manufacturer based in Korea, renowned for its innovative designs and unwavering commitment to quality since its founding in 1983. The company offers a comprehensive range of office solutions, including ergonomic chairs, versatile desks, collaborative workstations, and high-end executive furniture. FURSYS sets new standards in office furniture design by staying ahead of industry trends and incorporating the latest technological advancements. Their products are designed to enhance productivity, promote well-being, and create inspiring work environments. With a strong global presence, FURSYS serves a diverse clientele and is committed to sustainability and environmental responsibility, making them a trusted name in office furniture worldwide.

