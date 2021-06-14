Fusion NFT Company- Coinllectibles - Signed A Crossover Partnership With Renowned Fine Art Glass Artist Jack Storm

HONG KONG, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first Fusion NFT art purveyor and art gallery -Coinllectibles- announced today to establish an official partnership with American artist, Jack Storms. This classy duo will design a one-of-a-kind NFT Collectible crossover, bridging a physical piece with the digital world.

Jack Storms is an American fine art glass sculptor and an entrepreneur. His work involves transforming cold glass into a dazzling piece of art. This process includes combining lead crystal and dichroic glass using a cold-glass press. In his career, Jack has produced multiple masterpieces and eventually saw two of his works, the Glass Spectrum and Tear Drop sculptures, used in the Marvel film 'Guardians of the Galaxy'.

Coinllectibles , who recently announced the opening of its Fusion NFTs physical art gallery in Hong Kong, saw this partnership with Jack Storms as a "crossover initiative" which aims to showcase prominent artists globally. Jack will create a 1 of 1 unique glass sculpture, minted into a Coinllectibles Fusion NFT and displayed at the invite only gallery.

This rare glass piece will have a unique individual pattern, core, and technology, which can never be replicated or re-created in the future. Jack Storms stated " this interior core design will be the most intricate pattern created in my career." The sculpture will include an NFT- compatible, scannable element, that will be embedded into the sculpture to enable a fusion of both digital and physical ownership of the collectible.

"I'm determined to make the most unique and beautiful piece of fine glass art," said Jack Storms. "Fit for the historic NFT moment it represents, I am glad to be partnering with a Fusion NFT curator passionate about art- Coinllectibles". Added Jack.

"Our crossover with Jack Storms demonstrates how Coinllectibles Fusion NFTs will benefit artists and collectors from around the world," stated Benny Phang, Managing Director at SGI Partners & Advisor at Coinllectibles. " Our Fusion NFTs, like centuries of art, will bring people from all walks of life together," added Dr Herbert Lee, Founder and Advisory Board Chairman of Coinllectibles.

The NFT marketplace has yet to be announced, but is rumored to be soon. More information and updates can be found in the website, coinllectibles.art.

"Coinllectibles" is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles Fusion NFTs bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

Jack Storms is an American fine art glass sculptor and an entrepreneur, his works involve turning cold glass into a magnificent art piece. In the early days, Jack was a tremendous athlete and motivated student growing up in New Hampshire. It was not until later in life that Jack discovered his passion in contemporary art and graduated at age 30 from Plymouth State University with a BA in Art, focusing primarily on studio production. It was during his junior year that he chanced upon the studio of a nearby glass artist who produced a phenomenally rare style of glass artwork. This artist was combining lead crystal and dichroic glass using a cold-glass process.

This introduction would eventually become an entryway to Storms' legacy. From there on, Jack has produced multiple masterpieces and eventually two of his works, the Glass Spectrum and Tear Drop sculptures, were used in the Marvel film 'Guardians of the Galaxy'.



