Futu Donates US$200,000 to Make-A-Wish Foundation to mark Futu's 10th Anniversary, moomoo SG to host visit to SuperPark for Singapore's Wish children

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo's parent company Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU) (Futu), a leading tech-driven digital brokerage and wealth management platform, made a donation of US$200,000 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation to mark Futu's 10th anniversary and give back to the community.



Futu Senior Vice President, Robin Xu and Make-A-Wish International Regional Director, APAC and Middle East, Apple Lee attend the signing ceremony.

The donation will go towards fulfilling the wishes of children in Singapore, Hong Kong, America and Australia who have been diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses.

"As we reflect on a remarkable 10 years of Futu, it is important that we find a way to include and give back to our communities," said Mr Robin Xu, Futu's Senior Vice President. "Inclusion is a key priority for us at Futu, and we are committed to supporting the organisations that work tirelessly to help people in need."

As part of Futu's efforts to promote inclusivity, local subsidiary Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("moomoo SG") is holding a series of events to champion financial literacy in Singapore so that more investors can benefit from smart and responsible investing.

Moomoo SG is holding a virtual paper-trading competition throughout October to equip investors with the knowledge and confidence needed to make sound investment decisions and take control of their financial future. Moomoo SG donated S$1 for every sign-up to the competition as part of the group's contribution to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Moomoo SG employees will also host a day out on Saturday, 29 October, to SuperPark Singapore for 40 Make-A-Wish children and their families. The families will receive merchandise and vouchers from moomoo SG.

"Whether it be through competitions, educational events or our in-app "moo community", we strive for a sense of inclusivity in all that we offer," said Mr Gavin Chia, Managing Director of moomoo SG.

"In doing this, we have been overwhelmed with support and enthusiasm from our investment community. We are grateful to be able to give back and share this Saturday with Make-A-Wish, and we hope that we can pass on the same sense of support and enthusiasm we feel from our community." he said.

About Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. (moomoo SG) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU), which is an advanced financial technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a digitised brokerage and wealth management platform – moomoo. moomoo enhances the user experience with market data, news, and powerful analytical tools. moomoo also embeds social media tools to provide connectivity to all users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

In Singapore, Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. (www.moomoo.com/sg) offers investment products for trading via the moomoo platform, and it is a capital markets services licence holder regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (Licence No. CMS101000). In June 2022, moomoo SG became the first digital to receive all five memberships from the SGX Group for the securities and derivatives markets.