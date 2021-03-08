moomoo empowers the nation's savviest to take greater ownership of their financial future

SINGAPORE, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FUTU) announced the official launch of its one-stop investment platform, moomoo , in Singapore today. In tandem with the Company's second anniversary of its NASDAQ listing, Futu also unveiled the opening of its new regional headquarters in Singapore to better serve the Southeast Asia region.



Futu launches moomoo, an intuitive and technologically immersive, one-stop investment platform in Singapore

As Futu's first market entry outside of China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the United States, Singapore represents the Company's ambitious plans to capitalise on the rapid adoption of digital services and a young population that has grown in a technologically immersive environment.

moomoo, which is strategically backed by Tencent, seeks to be the technology-driven and international version of Futu's renowned investing platform, focusing on empowering both seasoned and the younger generation of investors to take greater ownership of their financial future by providing market accessibility and data options, thereby reducing friction to access global investable products.

Mr. Leaf Hua Li, Founder & CEO of Futu, said: "In a world still in massive lockdowns, expansion into Singapore is a strategic decision to serve as a bridge into the rest of Southeast Asia. Singapore's digital friendly environment, high quality infrastructure, and efforts in adopting technologies has also made it an ideal location for us to expedite our foray into international markets."

"With over a million retail investors there, we believe that there is huge potential in the local market which will serve as a strong growth driver for us as our products are quite different from other products in the Singapore market. Currently, we have already set up our local headquarters and are looking to scale up our business moving forward," he added.

Futu Singapore stands out by offering the lowest fees and trading minimums in Singapore via moomoo for investing in Hong Kong SAR, Singapore and US securities. Compared to its peers, it enjoys a reputation of reliability, security and stability, and is also regulated and licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Futu currently possesses one of the largest trading communities in the world, amassing over 13 million users globally, with daily active users surpassing one million. moomoo has also embedded social media tools to create a network centered on its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders. The moo community aggregates different levels of investors where people could exchange and stress-test investment ideas.

The company has stayed in line with their mission of making investing easier and not alone for users, and has dedicated over 70% of their employees into research and development, constantly coming up with new solutions on how to improve and innovate its current platform.

Through its wide array of product offerings of powerful, in-depth and customised analytics tools, moomoo is set to create an unparalleled experience for users, with complimentary access to Level 2 market data for the US market which displays real-time bids and stock quotes, and 24/7 aggregated updates. The App also includes AI-driven data screeners and easy-to-analyse trading charts, combined with the convenience of trading across multiple markets with its multi-currency facility.

Interested users may now sign up HERE.

The moomoo mobile application is also available for download on Apple App and Google Play tores:

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu") (NASDAQ: FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage and wealth management platform. Futu's licensed subsidiaries provide investing services, including stock trading and clearing, margin financing, wealth management, market data and information, and interactive social features for Hong Kong, the US and China Connect stocks and Singapore markets, to individual investors through its proprietary one-stop digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo. Futu also provides Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) solutions and IPO distribution services through its enterprise service brand FUTU I&E, with a focus on providing employee stock ownership plans to corporate clients. Futu aims to become an influential financial services platform globally, by building a complete financial technology ecosystem with the mission of "making investing easier and not alone".

About moomoo

moomoo is a trading platform offered by Moomoo Inc., powered by Futu Holdings Limited, positions itself as the next-generation of one-stop investment platform that integrates investment transactions, up-to-date news, real-time market data and trading community. In Singapore, investment products and services on moomoo are offered by Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd. regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).