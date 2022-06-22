Futu SG (moomoo) joins hands with Montfort Care (Big Love) to support child protection in Singapore

SINGAPORE, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees from fast-growing, popular financial trading super-app moomoo leveraged their financial expertise to bring to fruition a meaningful CSR initiative.



Employees of Futu SG (moomoo) spent a day engaging with children and youth in a sustainable CSR initiative in ensuring a more interconnected and thriving community.

Futu SG (moomoo) employees spent a day with children and youth from Big Love Child Protection Specialist Centre at SuperPark Singapore, a playground specially selected for its hybrid of digital and tech, with conventional playscapes. The initiative is part of Futu Singapore's parent company Futu Holding's 10th anniversary celebration this year.

The event sought to raise awareness of the power of technology in promoting sustainable development, equal opportunities, and wellbeing. The collaboration with Montfort Care (Big Love) reaffirms Futu SG (moomoo)'s commitment in helping children and youth develop to their full potential.

Mr Gavin Chia, Managing Director of Futu SG (moomoo), said: "The challenges of tomorrow will be solved by the children and youth of today. Futu SG (moomoo) believes resilience and technology will create a healthier, more sustainable, and equitable world, and we want to inspire the children and youth especially those from vulnerable backgrounds to apply technology to improve lives in their community. We're thrilled to be partnering with Montfort Care (Big Love) to offer our resources in time and knowledge to inspire the children and youth to start thinking and working out their own life-changing paths."

Futu SG (moomoo) will continue to work with other like-minded partners to collaboratively build a sustainable future through technology innovation.

About Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Futu SG) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU), which is an advanced financial technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a digitised brokerage and wealth management platform. Futu enhances the user experience with market data, news, and powerful analytical tools. Futu also embeds social media tools to provide connectivity to all users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

In Singapore, Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd. (www.futusg.com) offers investment products for trading via the moomoo platform, and it is a capital markets services license regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (Licence No. CMS101000).