Futu SG's New Referral Programme "Share leh!" Rewards Users for Sharing

In line with the company's mission to "make investing easier and not alone", Futu SG has come up with an enhanced referral programme where new users and their friends are able to earn up to 20 Twitter (TWTR) shares*, which have a net worth doubling more than what was offered during the last campaign (one was previously able to earn up to S$600 cash coupon). In addition, users who had opened an account prior to the campaign can still enjoy benefits from the new referral programme as their list of referrers gets reset back to zero. Under the "Share leh!" campaign, new users will now receive 1 free Apple (AAPL) share, along with 180 days commission-free trading for US, HK & SG markets, free level 2 market data for US stocks and free level 1 real-time market data for SGX securities per new account opening with a minimum deposit of either S$2,700, US$2,000 or HK$16,000 before 1500 hrs on 31 May 2021*. The key motivation behind Futu SG's new campaign is the results from its previous survey on investing trends amongst Gen Z and Millennials, which found that many young investors have developed a greater interest in investing and have begun taking greater ownership of their finances. As "FOMO" (Fear of Missing Out) is highly undesired among these demographics, Futu SG hopes that its campaign would bring about an engaging social community that promotes a sense of inclusivity and culture to all users. As highlighted by the campaign name, Futu SG hopes to show users how they will be rewarded by sharing offers, insights, profits graphs, and investment ideas to their peers. In addition, moomoo app provides an open forum known as the moo community which allows its users and clients to share investment ideas, ask questions and exchange insights through posts and live-streams. Features that are available in the community include digital content, tasks & missions and analytical guides for both new and seasoned investors. The moo community was created to boost the idea of making investing "not alone", and seeks to help investors enrich their investing knowledge and establish rapport with other investors. Futu SG hopes that these initiatives will highlight how investment is never a lonely journey for users and that they will always have the backing of moo community. Since its launch in Singapore this March, moomoo powered by Futu has received much success to date, having seen robust growth momentum and encouraging user feedback. The platform currently has more than 13 million users worldwide and possesses one of the fastest growing investor communities in the region which enables users to stay up-to-date of the latest investment trends. Another testament to Futu Holdings Limited's success is its achievement of the Fintech Award under the Trading Services category in the Singapore Business Review Awards 2021 for the launch and creation of moomoo. Recognising the importance in having both user-friendly designs and advanced product features, Futu Holdings Limited designed moomoo with a slick interface which provides wide product offerings of market accessibility, data options, low commissions and user fees to reduce friction in accessing global investable products. moomoo app also includes AI-driven data screeners and easy-to-analyse trading charts, facilitating the convenience of trading across multiple markets with its multi-currency facility. "We are very thankful to have received the SBR Awards and are confident that this is a positive sign of the success from our digitalisation efforts. Since establishing in 2012, we have always been on a mission to improve the investing experience of users through product upgrading and have dedicated over 70% of our employees to research and development. We also recognised that investing should not be a difficult and lonesome process and have therefore placed great emphasis on social elements. We believe that our latest campaign of rewarding users for sharing will show our commitment in being there for them along every step of the way," says Leaf Li, Founder & CEO of Futu.