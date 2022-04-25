Digital brokerage Futu Singapore (Futu SG) (moomoo) emerges as the top participating agent for the Lion-OCBC Securities Singapore Low Carbon ETF by the close of the initial offering period (IOP) today.

With this achievement, Futu SG once again cements itself as a strong partner to financial institutions looking to raise capital for initial public offering (IPO) listings in Singapore .

SINGAPORE, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Futu Singapore (moomoo) announces that it is the leading participating agent for the Lion-OCBC Securities Singapore Low Carbon Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) by the close of the IOP today. The digital brokerage, a subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed, Tencent-backed Futu Holdings, achieved the highest number of subscribers and subscription volume out of all eight exclusive participating agents for this Low Carbon ETF that will list on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on 28 April 2022.



Futu Singapore (moomoo) emerges as top participating agent for ETF listing on SGX again

Futu SG (moomoo) has once again emerged as a strong partner to asset management companies and other financial institutions in Singapore. This achievement comes on the back of company also receiving the accolade as the top participating agent for the launch of the NikkoAM-StraitsTrading MSCI China Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility ETF on SGX in January 2022.

Over 1,300 investors participated in the IOP of the Lion-OCBC Securities Singapore Low Carbon ETF on investment platform, moomoo, which also saw Futu SG (moomoo) raised the highest amount of capital for its partners Lion Global Investors (LGI). The ETF gives investors exposure to the top 50 Singapore companies by free-float market capitalisation with low carbon intensity.

"Since we entered the Singapore market a year ago, we have caught the attention of many fund houses who have come to acknowledge us as a strong partner in using innovative ways to connect with investors through our investment superapp, moomoo that seeks to make investing smarter and easier," said Mr. Gavin Chia, Managing Director, Futu SG (moomoo). "The financial services industry is fast-evolving, and we are constantly adapting to contribute to Singapore's status as a leading capital market and financial services hub in Southeast Asia."

"As Singapore charts its transition towards a lower-carbon, more climate-resilient future, we see many investors on moomoo, especially Millennials and Gen Zs, showing significant interest in investing in companies that support the progress of building a greener economy. Our achievement as the leading participating agent of the Lion-OCBC Securities Singapore Low Carbon ETF corresponds to how we see many of these young investors sharing and enquiring about companies that walk the talk when it comes to adopting environmentally sustainable practices. Investing in companies with a strong ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) strategies and approaches has remained one of the hottest topics in our moomoo social community channel since our inception in Singapore in 2021."

Futu SG (moomoo) continues to provide retail and institutional investors with more opportunities to capture IPO opportunities, as it grows its corporate and business development arm. The company has achieved several industry "firsts" of late, including earlier this month being appointed by iWOW Technology to be its main IPO placement agent and underwriter, making it the first digital brokerage to assume this role for a company listing on SGX. It also secured an oversubscription of 4.3 times of iWOW Technology shares in conjunction with iWOW's listing on SGX's Catalist Board. Earlier in February, Futu SG (moomoo) also became the first digital brokerage to be awarded all SGX memberships approvals-in-principle by the local bourse operator.

About Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Futu SG) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU), which is an advanced financial technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a digitised brokerage and wealth management platform. Futu enhances the user experience with market data, news, and powerful analytical tools. Futu also embeds social media tools to provide connectivity to all users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

In Singapore, Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd. (www.futusg.com) offers investment products for trading via the moomoo platform, and it is a capital markets services licence holder regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (Licence No. CMS101000).