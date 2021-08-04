The Future is Calling: RARIO Launches First Cricket Based Digital Collectibles Platform

The fan-focussed platform will allow users to own digital collectibles from the world of cricket

NEW DELHI, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore based tech company Rario announced it will be launching the world's first and foremost cricket based digital collectibles platform on August 15th. Founded by Indian founders Ankit Wadhwa and Sunny Bhanot, the fan-oriented platform will enable users to own a verifiable, genuine instance of art from the cricket world in an easy and seamless way. This could be in the shape of an image, video or audio. The technology is in its early days, but has seen adoption in the sports industry. Fans hungry for a "moment" of their stars today can get an official version of the same. NBA, MLB, FIFA and F1 have already taken first steps in this direction. Some of the rare collectibles on these platforms are highly sought after leading to fervent activity on their respective portals.

To commemorate Rario's official launch, Indian legend and Rario Ambassador Zaheer Khan said, "Rario will give cricket fans an opportunity to interact with the sport like never before. It will give fans the ability to engage with the sport more deeply and personally, essentially letting fans own the piece of cricket history that they want. This is great for the game as well as it allows cricket fandom to develop in new and innovative ways."

The platform will not only issue digital collectibles, but also create multiple engagement avenues such as games and a marketplace for fans to trade their assets. Rario is already an officially licensed partner of Lanka Premier League and Caribbean Premier League and is in advanced stages of negotiation with multiple leagues and cricket boards. Zaheer Khan, Smriti Mandhana, Shefali Verma, Shakib Al Hassan, Faff du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo are some of the stars who have signed up with Rario.

Announcing the beta release of the brand-new platform, Mr. Ankit Wadhwa, Founder and CEO Rario said, "We conceptualised Rario with a singular mission to democratise cricket fandom across countries. We are living in a mobile-first world and all our interactions are primarily digital; we play, work, find love, talk, collaborate, buy, sell and help each other online, but fandom is still predominantly offline. Rario aims to change all that. We are here to make the digital collectible revolution accessible to every fan. With Rario, we let cricket enthusiasts unleash their passion and own their fandom in an easy, seamless, and hassle-free way."

Ankit further added, "Digital collectibles are rapidly transforming the way users interact with digital content. While content continues to remain king, modern technology has allowed users to make the jump from content viewership to content ownership. Cricket fans in the country have never before had the opportunity to lay a singular claim to their favourite moments in the sport in a tangible format. Rario will enable fans to do exactly that."

With an ever increasing cricket fandom, Rario has taken the plunge to offer these official collectibles for cricketing moments inviting cricket lovers. It is an inclusive platform allowing for young fans as well as professionals and entrepreneurs to experience a unique form of micro sporting assets and engage as a community. Indian Women's Team batter Smriti Mandhana also expressed her enthusiasm following her association with Rario.

"Rario brings forward a unique infusion of cricket and modern technology that will deeply influence the way that fans connect with the game. I strongly feel that the digital collectibles revolution identifies the pulse of the modern cricket fan and gives them a platform to express and share their fandom with the community. I am thrilled to be a part of this exciting journey with Rario," said Mandhana.

