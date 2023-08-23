Future Decisions Limited secures grant from the UK Government’s AI for Decarbonisation Programme

Future Decisions Limited is pleased to announce its successful selection as a grantee by the UK's Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Future Decisions Limited is pleased to announce its successful selection as a grantee by the UK's Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. The grant is part of the government's commitment to advancing sustainable technologies through their Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP). NZIP will help propel Future Decisions' groundbreaking work in harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to achieve the vital goal of net zero emissions for the built environment.



The grant and support from the government will help Future Decisions expedite the development of its AI-driven solutions that will transform the energy management of buildings by augmenting their control with an AI overlayer. This innovation is set to seamlessly integrate with existing building control systems, circumventing the necessity for supplementary hardware investments or large and costly control rewrites. The goal is to help tackle the challenges of decarbonisation in the built environment for which AI-powered solutions will play a pivotal role in driving the UK towards its ambitious net zero target by 2050.



Dr Richard McElligott, Director of Future Decisions Limited, expressed: "Our team is delighted by the approval of this grant from the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. This endorsement corroborates our steadfast commitment to leveraging AI as a catalyst for substantive change, particularly concerning energy efficiency and sustainability within the built environment."

AI-Enhanced Building Control: Future Decisions is engaged in the development of AI algorithms that optimise the efficiency of both new and existing building control systems and thus building operational efficiency. The underlying principle involves the dynamic modulation of heating, cooling, lighting, and ventilation parameters predicated upon real-time occupancy and environmental metrics using learnt models of human and asset behavior. Work to date shows potential energy savings approaching 60%, which significantly reduces the building's carbon footprint and operational costs.

Seamless Integration: A cardinal tenet of the Future Decisions approach requires the AI solution to work with existing building infrastructure without the need for expensive upgrades, additional hardware or BMS logic rewrites.

Augmenting Grid Stability: A noteworthy byproduct of optimising energy consumption within buildings is its indirect benefit to grid stability and generation capacity. The AI-powered solutions hold the ability to preempt peak demand surges, green generation and building needs thereby biasing demand for cleaner supply when available and minimizing demand when the grid is at its most polluting.





Dr Richard added: "Future Decisions is excited to be playing our part in helping UK industry cut carbon emissions and advancing green innovation through the application of artificial intelligence (AI). We would like to thank the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for the grant and AECOM for their ongoing support throughout the project."



For any enquiries, please contact future decisions via email info@futuredecisions.net or visit our website at www.futuredecisions.net.

About Us: Future Decisions Ltd was founded in November 2014 with the goal of delivering the power of artificial intelligence and cloud computing to the building controls domain. The combination of Ai and cloud infrastructure are designed to empower current control systems with increased energy optimisation, air quality management, predictive analytics and maintenance as well as faster fault identification and more efficient labour use.

