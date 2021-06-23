Future Fintech Engages Nobel Prize Winner Finn E. Kydland as Honorary Chief Economist to the Company

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) ("hereinafter referred to as "Future FinTech", "FTFT" or "the Company"), a leading blockchain-based e-commerce business and a fintech service provider, announced today that effective June 17, 2021, Finn E. Kydland will join the Company as Honorary Chief Economist.

Dr. Kydland graduated from the Norwegian School of economics and business administration with a Bachelor's Degree in Economics in 1968 and received a Ph.D in Economics from Carnegie Mellon University in 1973. Dr. Kydland is currently professor of economics at the Tepper School of Business of Carnegie Mellon University, Director of Laboratory for Aggregate Economics and Finance (LAEF) at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and a visiting Professor at the Norwegian School of Economics. Previously, Dr. Kydland was a Professor in the Department of Economics at the University of Texas and a visiting Professor at Athens University of Economics and Business. Dr. Kydland is also associate researcher at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.

Dr. Kydland was awarded the Nobel Prize in economics in 2004 for his contributions to dynamic macroeconomics, the consistency of economic policy over time and the driving forces behind business cycles. Dr. Kyland is widely recognized as an economic expert with rich experience both in academic and business. He has won numerous awards in finance, banking, currency and other fields.

Dr. Kydland said, "I am pleased to have the opportunity to work with Future FinTech. The Company is at the forefront in the blockchain and financial technology space. I look forward to working with their team to build a sustainable fintech enterprise that can optimize its market positioning in ever-changing business cycles and capital markets environments."

Shanchun Huang, Chief Executive Officer of Future Fintech said, "We are delighted to have Dr. Kydland join the Future FinTech team. Dr. Kydland is highly knowledgeable about monetary banking and business cycles and their impact on companies, and we are highly confident that he will provide excellent insight into our business decisions and corporate strategy. Further, we would value Dr. Kydland's recommendations and introductions of high-talent personnel to the company as well as guidance as to training and scientific research."

"Dr. Kydland has served as distinguished consultant for governments, research institutions and universities in many countries around the world. Given today's turbulent global politics and economy, the importance of advice and insight from leading figures in the field of macroeconomics such as Dr. Kydland is of vital importance for the formulation and implementation of economic policies for companies in China and the US. In particular, Dr. Kyland's working experience at the Federal Reserve Bank will help to provide valuable advice and suggestions on technical models and business policies for the company's transformation into a challenger bank, one that uses modern financial practices and operates online or through an app." CEO Huang concluded.

