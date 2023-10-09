The Future of Healthcare Is Here: AiroMedical Launches Groundbreaking Doctor Discovery Section

AiroMedical introduces the new section of Innovative Doctor Search and Booking Platform

AiroMedical, the leading healthcare marketplace, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking doctor search and booking section. This new feature, accessible on the AiroMedical website, offers a comprehensive and user-friendly solution for individuals seeking the right healthcare specialist for their specific needs.

Currently, AiroMedical has helped more than 1,500 patients monthly, with more than 4,100 hospitals and doctors in its database. Continuing to be a fast-growing platform for international patients, AiroMedical embeds the journey of bringing simple treatment to patients with the new section that helps patients find the best-qualified doctor. This user-friendly section marks a development of streamlining the process of connecting patients with the medical specialists they need, from a range of fields such as Oncology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Otolaryngology, and Cardiology.

The newly introduced platform comes equipped with a range of embedded features designed to simplify the process of finding, planning, and booking appointments with healthcare professionals. Patients can easily locate doctors based on their geographical preferences, ensuring convenient access to healthcare services. The platform's versatility is exemplified through advanced searches, such as "neurosurgeon in Berlin," where users can easily refine their quest for specialized healthcare services.

As an AI-powered condition search tool, AiroMedical enables patients to search for doctors based on specific medical conditions, streamlining the selection process. It offers a variety of filters and sorting options, allowing users to customize their search based on their unique criteria. Each doctor card within the platform is a powerful tool that empowers patients to make informed decisions.

The Readings and Overview feature essential information about the doctor's expertise and qualifications. While the AI-based tag system creates tags for each specialist to highlight their areas of strength, assisting patients in selecting the right healthcare provider, the Resume feature offers a comprehensive overview of the doctor's professional history and qualifications.

Examples of doctor profiles on the AiroMedical platform include:

- Prof. Dr. Peter Vajkoczy

- Prof. Dr. Thomas J. Vogl

- Prof. Dr. Stefan Dresel

- Prof. Dr. Karl R. Aigner

- PD Dr. Ralf Buhl

https://airomedical.com/doctors

About AiroMedical

AiroMedical is building the first full-scale marketplace at the global level. It made its 1st launch in 2021 after some internal development stages. At the moment, AiroMedical is creating a simple tool that helps patients find and book medical services worldwide. Starting from a simple agency, it is strengthening the automatization system to allow users to solve their health issues as simple as ordering goods at Amazon.



