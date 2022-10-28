Future of Healthcare Week Asia: Building sustainable systems for all

A hybrid event unifying the public, private and civil sectors from health and technology to foster better healthcare for all and ensure continuity of care.

Speakers include Budi Gunadi Sadikin , Indonesia's Minister of Health; Kai-Fu Lee , Sinovation Ventures's chairman and chief executive; Cheong Wei Yang , deputy secretary (technology) of Singapore's Ministry of Health.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ministries of health across Asia, doctors, investors, scientists and senior representatives from industry, patient associations, academics and charities will convene in Singapore and online at Economist Impact's third annual Future of Healthcare Week this November 15th to 17th 2022.



This is a critical time for the healthcare industry. As it emerges from a severe global pandemic, vulnerabilities in the healthcare landscape are highlighted, with implications for the future of medicine. Now is the right time for healthcare leaders to maintain momentum on the silver-linings and adaptations of the crisis: the loosening of regulatory hurdles that have driven innovation, the enhanced collaborations across sectors, and the visibility of the significant impact of vaccines on people's health. Future of Healthcare Week will examine the vulnerabilities and opportunities that the recent crisis catalysed, giving a 360-degree view of the future of healthcare in Asia and beyond, and will explore how silos can be broken down to further the efficiency and sustainability of healthcare for all.

Discussions will address the biggest industry issues including healthcare-system weaknesses, labour shortages, healthy ageing, data application and ownership during the rise of Web 3.0 and much more through insight-driven discussions including Removing silos—collaborating for success; Supply chains: future-proofing for resilience in healthcare systems; Headhunting for health: alleviating the labour shortage; Healthspan over lifespan: mitigating the diseases of ageing; Data and interoperability in healthcare: ethics, opportunities and the way forward. View the latest agenda .

Chaired by The Economist Group's editors, Future of Healthcare Week features over 80 senior expert speakers from hospitals, government authorities, patient groups, medtech, pharma, finance sectors, academics and think-tanks, including:

Budi Gunadi Sadikin , Minister of Health, Indonesia

Minister of Health, Cheong Wei Yang , deputy secretary (technology), Ministry of Health , Singapore

deputy secretary (technology), Ministry of Health Clair Deevy , global director of social impact , WhatsApp

global director of social impact Deborah Seifert , country manager, Thailand and Indochina, Pfizer Inc, and chairperson, Pfizer Emerging Markets Asia Regional Council on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

country manager, and Indochina, and chairperson, Kai-Fu Lee , chairman and chief executive, Sinovation Ventures, and president, Sinovation Ventures Artificial Intelligence Institute

chairman and chief executive, and president, Jeremy Lim , director, Leadership Institute for Global Health Transformation, Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, National University of Singapore

director, Leadership Institute for Global Health Transformation, Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, Jiadi Yu, chief investment officer, International Finance Corporation

chief investment officer, Lee Chien Earn, deputy group chief executive (Regional Health System), Singapore Health Services (SingHealth)

deputy group chief executive (Regional Health System), Martin Taylor , director, health systems and services, World Health Organisation, Western Pacific Region

director, health systems and services, Mary Wong-Hemrajani , chairman, Global Chinese Breast Cancer Organisations Alliance

chairman, Nurul Izzah Anwar, member of parliament, Permatang Pauh, Malaysia

member of parliament, Peter Hotez , dean, National School of Tropical Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine

dean, Roberta Sarno , director of digital health, Asia Pacific Medical Technology Association (APACMed)

director of digital health, Sania Nishtar, cardiologist and member of the Senate , Pakistan

cardiologist and member of the Senate and many more

Future of Healthcare Week will take place in One Farrer Hotel, Singapore on November 15th and 16th with a third day of conversations online on November 17th. Join Economist Impact to explore what the future of healthcare will be like.

Future of Healthcare Week is supported by Pfizer and Whatsapp. Insight hours are supported by Abbott, Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Philips.

Free places to attend Future of Healthcare Week are available now. Tickets for the event at One Farrer Hotel, Singapore are free but limited. Contact naomili@economist.com to secure your attendance on November 15th and 16th. For online registration and event details, please visit the website: Futureofhealthcare.economist.com .