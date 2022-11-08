Future-proofing SMEs – investing in currently available technology is key

There are big shifts on the horizon regarding the ways in which small businesses operate. With the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) well underway, SMEs are having to keep a close eye on current and predicted technological developments and trends in order to remain relevant.

There are big shifts on the horizon with regard to the ways in which small businesses operate. With the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) well underway, SMEs are having to keep a close eye on current and predicted technological developments and trends in order to remain relevant and grow their businesses. While many have expressed concern that the rapid technological changes may be unfeasible for SMEs to navigate, current data indicate that much of the more widespread technologies are well within SMEs’ grasp. This is good news for SMEs looking to future-proof their operations, as by accessing these currently available technologies, these smaller businesses stand a greater chance of remaining competitive well into the future.

Of the presently accessible technologies, Cloud computing is a must for all SMEs looking to securely store, manage, process, and utilise data. Software as a Service (Saas) is a further technology that is related to Cloud computing, and which allows smaller businesses to access valuable software solutions at a fraction of the cost of investing in such software outright. As business operations and client communication and management become increasingly digitised, SMEs will need to invest wisely in Cloud computing.

SMEs also need to invest in technology that can make employee management and day-to-day operations easier. This need is clearly evident in how screen-tracking software has seen exponential growth over the past few years and is predicted to become a mainstay for all businesses looking to streamline their operations in the future. The newest iterations of this software, as developed by the companies like Monitask, also promote greater security and the automation of menial tasks, which can give SMEs the edge over competitors who fail to implement such technology.

In all, SMEs can benefit greatly from investing in affordable technologies now so as to ensure their future sustainability.

