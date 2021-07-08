Futurity Brands Limited Announces Appointment of Chief Executive Officer in China

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Zhu Jianshi as the Chief Executive Officer of FUTURITY BRANDS CHINA with effect from 8 July 2021.

HONG KONG, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Futurity Brands Limited announced today the appointment of Mr. Zhu Jianshi, as Chief Executive Officer of Futurity Brands China. Stan Wan, Futurity Brands Chairman and Group CEO, said: "After a rigorous search, the Board concluded that Mr. Zhu's expertise and considerable experience in the licensing, fashion and retail sector, along with his exemplary track record of achievements as a CEO and COO made him the outstanding candidate for the role. Mr. Zhu is an accomplished leader and has consistently demonstrated throughout his career the ability to innovate and introduce high performance strategies in challenging environments yielding impressive growth and significant value creation. I look forward to his partnership in China to create a new chapter of success for the Futurity Brands Group."

About Futurity Brands

Futurity Brands is a purpose driven, end to end lifestyle brand management company focused on serving brands that can create a better tomorrow. Through its acquisition, licensing, distribution, design and strategic supply chain capabilities, Futurity Brands aims to deliver long term value by investing in brands and innovation that will provide consumer-centric solutions to global challenges. www.futuritybrands.com